The song Pakka Local from the movie Janatha Garage starring Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, N.T. Rama Rao Jr, Unni Mukundan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nithya Menen crosses 40 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube. The Movie Janatha Garage is an action- drama film, helmed by Koratala Siva and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar and C.V Mohan. The movie was registered as one of the highest grossing films of the year and second highest Telugu opening of all time after Baahubali: The opening. The film has garnered 2 national awards and has also been nominated for Nandi Awards, among various others. The story revolves around a poor guy who lost his daughter in a road accident and later gets to know that several goons raped her and killed her. That’s when Jr. NTR comes in between to fight against the goons with the help of his brothers.

The movie is an action-packed drama film and collected 135 crores at the box office. In the song, Pakka Local Kajal Aggarwal is dressed in a black lengha choli whereas even Jr. NTR has also colour coordinated his attire and is dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans. The upbeat song has garnered 40 million views and the count seems unstoppable. Take a look at the song here:

