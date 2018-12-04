Chalo movie: Starring Naga Shaurya, Rashmika Mandanna crosses 92 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube. The story revolves around Hari - Naga Shaurya who love getting into fights and his father- Naresh who is tired of dealing with the consequences. During all this drama he meets his love Rashmika Madanna, the movie is a typical love story with the right amount of action, romance and comedy.

The song has been helmed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Usha Mulpuri. Choosi Chudangane has been crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and Sagar and penned by Bhaskarabhatla. In the music video, Rashmika Madanna looks beautiful in a turqoise suit with golden palazzo whereas Naga Shaurya has kept it casual in full sleeves black t-shirt and jeans. Take a look at the song here:

The movie Chalo also stars Achhyuth Kumar, Mime Gopi, Naresh, Satya, Raghu Babu, Pragathi, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajendran, Viva Harsha among others in pivotal roles. The movie Chalo was a blockbuster hit and collected 24 crores at the box office. Rashmika Madanna started predominantly works in the Kannada and Telugu industry and made her acting debut with Kirik Party in 2016. Whereas Naga Shaurya started his acting career with Cricket Girls and Beer in 2011.

