An aspiring actress Sri Reddy who has been talking about the existence of casting couch in the Telugu film industry resorted to a 'strip protest' at the office of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce at Filmnagar. Sri Reddy alleged that she was sexually exploited by many producers and directors. She has also been denied membership of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) despite having acted in three films.

In a brand new protest against Movie Artists Association (MAA) for not giving her a membership in their body, today actress Sri Reddy aka Srilekha Mallidi did the unthinkable. While many thought that she’s just threatening everyone by saying that she will do a bare protest, but today she did one. Arriving at MAA office in a plain chudidhar, Sri Reddy invited a TV channel and rendered herself to innerwear. Later she has hidden her modesty under her hands and removed the top wear too. She accused that both Movie Artists Association and Producers Association are not giving her membership despite the fact that she acted in many movies and also produced three films.

“For how long they will delay membership to me? Now that a girl has removed her clothes and stood on the road, will those people feel ashamed for their acts?” she said. What if they don’t give her membership even now?? “Next time, I will once again go cloth-less in a similar fashion until they give me a membership” Sri Reddy added. But why is she not getting a membership? Is it the fact that she got many videos of some top actors and directors in hand? What has Sri Reddy to say about this?

#Hyderabad: A Telugu actress took off her clothes in public at Telugu Film Chamber Of Commerce, she alleges that she has not been given a fair chance at work and that women are being exploited sexually by producers, members of Film Chamber. pic.twitter.com/z2Z9Zr465M — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

Sri Reddy said despite having applied for the membership card she had not been given that. The actress alleged that she had sent nude photos and videos to several people in the film industry who had demanded that so that she could be given a film role.

“They see the videos and give no roles. They have even asked for live nude videos from me. That is the extent to which they go to take advantage of women who seek roles,” she said. Sri Reddy said no roles were given to Telugu girls in the film industry. She alleged that Telugu girls are sexually taken advantage of. “I myself have been sexually exploited,” she said.

“When the whole of actors in the industry reacted strongly when a newsreader called heroines as w****s, why don’t they react when some people really turned us into call girls?”, she said, breathing fire. Talking about others like hero Sivaji, Kadambari Kiran and other biggies who assured her of justice, she says, “Everyone is here for cheap publicity. They are limited only to that”. We have to see how film industry reacts and how Sri Reddy is going to handle the future.

