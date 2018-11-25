The South Indian star Rakul Preet is the news for all the right reasons. The actress popularity on Instagram is mounting to a new peak nowadays. Rakul Preet was last seen in the Bollywood flick, Aiyaary, alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

If one could define Rakul Preet’s reel life, and how things have changed for her over the years, then it boils down to one word – work. With multiple projects lined up in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, it looks as if she cannot afford to take a day off. The South Indian star Rakul Preet is the news for all the right reasons. The actress popularity on Instagram is mounting a new peak nowadays. Rakul Preet was last seen in the Bollywood flick, Aiyaary, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film sank without a trace at the box office, but that did not deter Rakul’s spirits, as she is busy doing films in three languages. Thanks to her immense popularity in the South, Rakul is one of the most sought-after names when it comes to dancing performances at award shows.

The actress has been roped in for a special dance performance at an award function that is set to be held in Hyderabad this evening. According to several reports, the actress has charged a whopping Rs 25 lakh for her performance which is expected to last 15 minutes. Rakul’s remuneration has raised a lot of eyebrows in the industry. The only break she managed to take in the past few months was a weekend in Goa and that too because the shoot of one of her films got postponed. And yet, she often makes headlines for not signing enough films, especially in Telugu.

Meanwhile, in Telugu, she is going to team up with Naga Chaitanya soon for a multi-starrer which also has Venkatesh in a lead role, but at the moment, all eyes are on the NTR biopic, titled as Kathanayakudu, in which she has essayed the role of Sridevi.

