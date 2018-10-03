Kajal Aggarwal recently started posting series of pictures on her official Instagram account from her vacation in Cambodia and Thailand with her parents. A throwback picture of Kajal Aggarwal started making rounds on the social media and went viral.

South Indian superstar Kajal Aggarwal recently started posting series of pictures on her official Instagram account from her vacation in Cambodia and Thailand with her parents. Kajal Aggarwal is famous for her flawless beauty and her sexy curves and has a fan following 8.3million because of which she is now a popular and a social media sensation. The diva made her Bollywood debut in 2004 opposite Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai in Kyun Ho Gaya Na.

In 2007, Kajal Aggarwal starred in Telugu film Lakshmi Kalyanam and the very same year in 2007 she got famous for her box office hit Chandamama opposite Navdeep Palapollu, Sindhu Menon, Siva Balaji and Nagababu.

A throwback picture of Kajal Aggarwal started making rounds on the social media and went viral. Dressed in a stunning light pink saree with golden embroidery in middle of the snow peak mountains looking like an enchanted beauty, Kajal Aggarwal hairdo is simple yet elegant and she has rounded off her look with minimal makeup and golden jhumkas.

Her photos and video go viral in mere seconds and has garnered 50,000 likes. One of the most bankable and favourite actresses of the Tollywood industry, Kajal is famous for her versatility has even received Filmfare for her mesmerising performance in Magadheera.

