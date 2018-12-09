Glam doll of the south Indian film industry, Kajal Aggarwal is yet again swaying fans with her gorgeous photos. The Instagram queen has taken the social media over with her latest photo update in which she can be seen casually posing for the lens. The diva is quite popular for her sensational dance moves and jaw-dropping beauty.

Enjoying a fan following of more than 8.9 million followers on Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal keeps on treating her fans with hot and happening photos of her. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in an all-white outfit, looking sizzling as ever. Kajal Aggarwal can be seen posing casually for the photo with a drink in hand. The photo seems to belong from a date night with a close friend as Kajal has also posted a photo with her friend from the same night. Leaving fans breathless with her pure and pious beauty, Kajal has already managed to garner a huge number of likes on her photo. Take a look!

Well, this is not the first time that she has created a buzz with her hot and sexy photos. The actor keeps on hogging headlines for her beauty. One of the shining stars in the south Indian Film industry, Kajal Aggarwal has a fanbase which is increasing crazily these days. No wonder why! Be it the classy chic look or the desi girl avatar, Kajal slays it all. On the work front, Kajal is busy basking appreciation for her latest film Kavacham which also starred Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda and the movie is already a big hit on the box-office.

