Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha on Wednesday turned two. The pictures of her birthday celebration were shared on photo-sharing site Instagram by actor Allu Arjun. Arha was looking like a princess in a white color dress, and her adorable smile was enough to melt hearts. In the pictures, Arha is cutting the cake with the stylish actor of Tollywood, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. The actor is a style icon to millions and has a huge fan following across the country. On Twitter, 2.89 million follows the actor, while 2.3 million people are following Allu Arjun on Instagram. Besides, being a good actor, Allu Arjun is a great human being and a doting father.

Allu Arjun celebrated his daughter’s second birthday with his wife and few kids in Goa and shared the happy moments on Instagram, which were liked by thousands. In a picture, Allu Arjun was feeding cake to Arha with his hand and captioned it “Happy Birthday My Baby.” Actor’s wife Allu Sneha Reddy also shared some picture saying, “Happy happy #birthday Arha.”

Allu Arjun is a Telugu superstar who started his journey, as an actor, playing child artist in film Daddy and made his debut with film Gangotri. He has bagged several big titles including Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Award nomination and Special Jury award at the Nandi Awards ceremony, 2 CineMAA Awards for Best Actor and Best Actor Jury. Allu Arha has an elder brother named Ayaan and is the second child of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, who was born on November 21, 2016.

