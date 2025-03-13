Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom shared how much his sport means to him just over a month after his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen--from whom he finalized his divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage--welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady


The retired New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared a photo of himself throwing a football on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he captioned the picture “True Love”, reported E! News.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tom shared how much his sport means to him just over a month after his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen–from whom he finalized his divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage–welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Just one day after his ex’s baby news, the Fox Sports commentator who shares son Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Gisele, as well as son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, posted on social media.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I really think the secret to being loved is to love,” his Instagram Stories post read. “And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to having others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend,” reported E! News.

He added “love this” to the cryptic repost.

It wasn’t the first time that Tom had posted a mysterious quote in the aftermath of one of the Victoria’s Secret model’s major life updates. One week after Gisele shared that she was expecting her third child in November, he posted a quote about negativity, as per the outlet.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better,” the quote that he reposted on his Instagram Stories at the time read.

“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again.”

The message went on to remind readers that there is “no effort without error and shortcoming,” and commends a person who “knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly,” reported E! News.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: It’s Official! Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Secret Engagement Confirmed By This Spider-Man Co-Star

Filed under

Gisele Bundchen hollywood news tom hardy

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions
newsx

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin
Tom Brady

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen
newsx

Dam Collapses In Zimbabwe, Claiming Lives Of At Least 5 Children
Baloch leader Mehran Marr

‘Fighters Continue To Hold Pakistani Soldiers Hostage’: Baloch Representative Mehran Marri Disputes Pakistan’s Hostage Crisis...
The Karate Kid

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin

Dam Collapses In Zimbabwe, Claiming Lives Of At Least 5 Children

Dam Collapses In Zimbabwe, Claiming Lives Of At Least 5 Children

‘Fighters Continue To Hold Pakistani Soldiers Hostage’: Baloch Representative Mehran Marri Disputes Pakistan’s Hostage Crisis Narrative | NewsX Exclusive

‘Fighters Continue To Hold Pakistani Soldiers Hostage’: Baloch Representative Mehran Marri Disputes Pakistan’s Hostage Crisis...

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The...

Entertainment

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No Complaints’

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000 Per-Month Residence

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To