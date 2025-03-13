Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom shared how much his sport means to him just over a month after his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen--from whom he finalized his divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage--welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The retired New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared a photo of himself throwing a football on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he captioned the picture “True Love”, reported E! News.

Just one day after his ex’s baby news, the Fox Sports commentator who shares son Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Gisele, as well as son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, posted on social media.

“I really think the secret to being loved is to love,” his Instagram Stories post read. “And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to having others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend,” reported E! News.

He added “love this” to the cryptic repost.

It wasn’t the first time that Tom had posted a mysterious quote in the aftermath of one of the Victoria’s Secret model’s major life updates. One week after Gisele shared that she was expecting her third child in November, he posted a quote about negativity, as per the outlet.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better,” the quote that he reposted on his Instagram Stories at the time read.

“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again.”

The message went on to remind readers that there is “no effort without error and shortcoming,” and commends a person who “knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly,” reported E! News.

