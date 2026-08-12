Does Tom Cruise Really Have A Crush On Mallika Sherawat? Actress Reveals What He Allegedly Sends Her

Mallika Sherawat recently delivered a shocking revelation regarding Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise while making an appearance on The Traitors 2. In a conversation with Indian comedian Kullu on the reality show, the actress was asked on whether she had developed any kind of crush. Mallika’s answer soon led to revelations involving one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Kullu asked the actress whether she had ever been attracted to anyone. Mallika flatly said no and Kullu teased her by saying that everyone must fancy her all the time. The actor agreed with the host and added, “Everybody has a crush on me.” She then named Tom Cruise, claiming that the Hollywood actor has been “crushing” on her lately.

Why Does Mallika Sherawat Say Tom Cruise Has A Crush On Her?

A revelation about Tom Cruise stunned the rest of the participants and spectators watching the exchange. According to Mallika, “Tom Cruise is crushing on me lately. I am not lying.” The actress went on to explain why she felt compelled to make such claims, stating that she had proof in the form of videos. She also joked, “Had my phone been with me, I would’ve shared those videos with all of you.”

The way Mallika said Tom Cruise had a crush on her like she was talking about her neighbour 😂😭#TheTraitorsOnPrime #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/ZEKsVy4ECB — Moonlight☆ (@crazyoumoon_12) August 11, 2026







Adding fuel to the fire was a follow-up question about whether or not Tom Cruise sends her Snapchat stories. Mallika explained, “Not just that. There are videos of us having a great time at parties.” The latest revelations certainly add more intrigue to Mallika’s participation in The Traitors 2. Nonetheless, there isn’t any verification available to support her claims about Tom Cruise apart from what she says herself.

What Did Mallika Sherawat Claim About Tom Cruise?

Mallika refused to offer any additional information regarding those conversations with Tom Cruise. Instead, she insisted that she could have shared video footage if only she had access to her phone. The confident reply is quite consistent with the nature of the personality that Mallika has developed over the years. She has always spoken openly about her life, past relationships and even experiences within the world of entertainment. The discussion is fast becoming one of the more notable aspects associated with the upcoming reality show.

What Is Mallika Sherawat’s Strategy On The Traitors 2?

Mallika Sherawat is set to make waves once again as she competes in the second season of The Traitors. The reality show, presented by Karan Johar, features deception, manipulation and betrayal as its core theme, making it an exciting prospect for viewers everywhere. The actress took part in the show’s trailer and provided some hints about how she intends to approach things in this game of deception. As Sherawat explained, “In this game, you don’t have to be truthful, you just have to be convincing enough.” She has also joked that people can go ahead and call her a “traitor, as that’s the fashion now.”

Is Mallika Sherawat The Highest-Paid Contestant On The Traitors 2?

Mallika also faces scrutiny due to claims that she earns the highest salary among contestants in The Traitors 2. She clarified the claims, explaining why she chose to participate in the show for money. Mallika once passed on offers to feature on reality TV shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She explained that what sets The Traitors 2 apart convinced her to take part.

The series streams from August 13, alongside other contestants, including Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tripathi, Dalip Tahil and many more.

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