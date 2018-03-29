Few have any inkling about Anil sir’s special meeting but it’s true that the two met. In fact, as soon as they found out that they were in the same city, Anil sir and Tom worked their incredibly packed schedules around to make time to meet each other. Tom was keen to know what Anil sir has been up to of late. During the conversation, when Tom got to know that Anil sir has four releases coming up, he commended him on his infectious energy and enthusiasm, said the source close to a leading daily.

Superstar Anil Kapoor who is busy shooting for Salman Khan Starrer Race 3 in Abu Dhabi for few weeks met his buddy, Tom Cruise with whom he has shared the screen in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Leading daily was informed by a source saying, “Few have any inkling about Anil sir’s special meeting but it’s true that the two met. In fact, as soon as they found out that they were in the same city, Anil sir and Tom worked their incredibly packed schedules around to make time to meet each other.”

War of the Words actor and 24 star are quite close friends have been in touch over the past few years. As the source further spilled the beans to the daily, “Tom was keen to know what Anil sir has been up to of late. During the conversation, when Tom got to know that Anil sir has four releases coming up, he commended him on his infectious energy and enthusiasm.” The two spoke about their upcoming movies, food, fitness regime and their upcoming movies for which both of them were in Abu Dhabi.

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala starrer action thriller Race 3 produced under Tips Films and Salman Khan Films is directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018. The third instalment of Race film series, it will release on the Eid.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth instalment of Mission: Impossible series will hit the floors on July 27, 2018, in the United States of America. The upcoming action spy film which is directed and produced by Christopher McQuarrie will star Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, and Sean Harris.

