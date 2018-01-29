Last year, Tom Cruise got a serious injury while performing a stunt for 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout'. He got his ankle instantly broken as he was jumping between rooftops. While explaining his experience, Tom Cruise shared a video on 'The Graham Norton Show', which is not at all for the faint hearts. The actor took an entire year to recover from the injury that is extremely painful as seen in the video.

For every Mission Impossible series fan, after Tom Cruise, the death-defying stunts he had performed for every single movie is something the movie franchise is all about. The movie is action-packed and the locations where most of the shots are done are actually breath-taking. Coming to Tom Cruise, the actor has got looks and passion when it comes to his performance in any particular movie. Recently, the cast of ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’, appeared on the ‘The Graham Norton Show’. While sharing his experience, Tom Cruise shared a video, which is not at all for the faint hearts.

In the video, there is the entire footage of the stunt that went wrong while shooting for the movie. During the stunt, while jumping between the rooftops, he shattered his ankle, last year. The entire video is in slow-motion and will definitely make you cringe when you see the actor’s ankle gets twisted or more precisely liquified against the side of a building. And, I am repeatedly saying that it is not for people with faint hearts. It is so horrifying that it will make you sad about the entire incident.

Talking about the incident, Tom Cruise said, “I’m wearing two wires, they’re just safety wires because I go to full tilt and I’m sprinting as hard as I can and I hit the side of the wall. That’s the stunt. I hit the side of the wall … and then I climb up on the wall and I’m supposed to run back.” Well, he has recovered entirely now. Also, he has confirmed that he won’t ever perform a stunt like this ever again as it got his ankle instantly broken. But, I must admit that Tom Crusie, you are remarkable.