Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

He acknowledged the challenges this presents, stating, "The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now."

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

In an exciting update for Spider-Man fans, Tom Holland revealed that both he and his girlfriend, Zendaya, are enthusiastic about the recently drafted script for Spider-Man 4.

As per E! News, in an interview, Holland described the script as “excellent,” noting that while it still requires some refinement, the writing team is making significant progress.

“We have a creative pitch and a draft, which is excellent–it needs work, but the writers are doing a great job,” Holland shared, adding, “I read it three weeks ago. And it really lit a fire in me.”

Holland recounted a shared moment with Zendaya when they read the script together, stating, “We were bouncing around the living room, like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect,'” as per E! News.

While the couple is thrilled about the script, Holland tempered expectations by emphasizing that there is still work to be done before production can begin. “There’s a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it’s exciting,” he said. “And I’m really, really excited about it.”

The pair, who first met during auditions for the 2016 film ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, have collaborated in Jon Watts’ trilogy of Spider-Man films.

Recently, Variety reported that Daniel Destin Cretton, known for directing ‘Shang-Chi and the ‘Legend of the Ten Rings’, is in preliminary discussions to helm the next sequel. Holland also addressed the importance of fitting Spider-Man 4 within the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), noting that the film’s timeline must align with the overall narrative.

“One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine,” he explained, adding, “That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture.”

As per E! News, Holland has previously expressed his deep connection to the Spider-Man character and his commitment to delivering a film that honours the franchise.

“I feel very protective over Spider-Man,” he remarked last November, adding, “I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy.”

He concluded with a firm stance on future projects, saying, “I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

