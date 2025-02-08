Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling, best known for his portrayal of Clark Kent in the hit TV series Smallville, made a surprising appearance at MegaCon after his recent DUI arrest.

Tom Welling, best known for his portrayal of Clark Kent in the hit TV series Smallville, made a surprising appearance at MegaCon after his recent DUI arrest. This marked his first public appearance since his arrest on January 26 in Yreka, California.

Tom Welling’s First Public Appearance After DUI Arrest

Welling took part in the Many Faces of Superman panel at MegaCon, a tribute to the iconic superhero. The actor, dressed in a casual black T-shirt, jeans, a baseball cap, and multi-colored sneakers, joined a star-studded lineup that included other Superman actors such as Tyler Hoechlin, Dean Cain, George Newbern, Tim Daly, and Brandon Routh.

Despite his recent legal issues, Welling’s presence at the event was a treat for fans. His appearance came after a report revealing that he was arrested for driving under the influence, with his blood alcohol level reportedly at or above 0.08%. The actor was apprehended in an Arby’s parking lot, and his mugshot was made public by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. Welling faces an arraignment date set for March 11.

Fans React to Welling’s Surprise Appearance

Welling’s return to the spotlight after the arrest sparked excitement among fans. Many took to social media to express their admiration. One fan tweeted, “That mugshot put the fear of god in Tom Welling because look at him today, we’re so f***ing back.” Another wrote, “The legend himself Tom Welling at the Superman Panel at MegaCon Orlando. He is awesome and thousands of fans love him! He rocks!”

Reunion with Smallville Co-Stars

Tom Welling’s appearance also marked the beginning of a highly anticipated Smallville reunion. He is set to join his former co-stars, including Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk, and Erica Durance, for the Somebody Save Me: Smallville Cast panel. Following this, fans will be treated to Smallville Nights, where Welling and Rosenbaum will read iconic scenes from the beloved series, giving long-time fans a chance to relive some of the show’s most memorable moments.

Welling’s surprise appearance at the event served as a reminder of his enduring popularity and the affection fans continue to have for his portrayal of Clark Kent, despite recent personal challenges.

