Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Acclaimed Hollywood and Broadway talents — including George Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger, Mia Farrow, Sadie Sink, Daniel Dae Kim, Sarah Snook, and Jonathan Groff — were among those nominated in the major acting categories.

2025 Tony Awards Nominations


The journey toward Broadway’s biggest night has officially begun. On Thursday, May 1, the nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards were revealed, kicking off the highly anticipated race to honor excellence in live theater.

Major Stars Lead the Nomination Highlights

Acclaimed Hollywood and Broadway talents — including George Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger, Mia Farrow, Sadie Sink, Daniel Dae Kim, Sarah Snook, and Jonathan Groff — were among those nominated in the major acting categories. The announcement took place live on CBS Mornings at 8:30 a.m. ET, hosted by Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce.

Additional nominations were revealed via a dedicated YouTube livestream at 9 a.m. ET.

About the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards, widely considered the highest honor in American theater, recognize outstanding achievements in Broadway productions. Co-presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the award is a coveted part of the entertainment industry’s “EGOT” club—alongside Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar honors.

When and Where to Watch the 2025 Tony Awards

This year’s ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo, a celebrated Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner, and a three-time Oscar nominee, most recently for her role in Wicked.

Viewers can tune in to CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. A special 90-minute pre-show will stream exclusively on Pluto TV from 6:30 p.m. ET.

Best Musical Nominees 2025

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Best Play Nominees 2025

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor Is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Darrin Criss – Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis – Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff – Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart – A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan – Floyd Collins

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Megan Hilty – Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald – Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers – BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger – Sunset Blvd.

Jennifer Simard – Death Becomes Her

Best Leading Actor in a Play

George Clooney – Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola – Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill – Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim – Yellow Face

Harry Lennix – Purpose

Louis McCartney – Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Laura Donnelly – The Hills of California

Mia Farrow – The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson – Purpose

Sadie Sink – John Proctor Is the Villain

Sarah Snook – The Picture of Dorian Gray

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

