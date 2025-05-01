The journey toward Broadway’s biggest night has officially begun. On Thursday, May 1, the nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards were revealed, kicking off the highly anticipated race to honor excellence in live theater.
Major Stars Lead the Nomination Highlights
Acclaimed Hollywood and Broadway talents — including George Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger, Mia Farrow, Sadie Sink, Daniel Dae Kim, Sarah Snook, and Jonathan Groff — were among those nominated in the major acting categories. The announcement took place live on CBS Mornings at 8:30 a.m. ET, hosted by Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce.
Additional nominations were revealed via a dedicated YouTube livestream at 9 a.m. ET.
About the Tony Awards
The Tony Awards, widely considered the highest honor in American theater, recognize outstanding achievements in Broadway productions. Co-presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the award is a coveted part of the entertainment industry’s “EGOT” club—alongside Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar honors.
When and Where to Watch the 2025 Tony Awards
This year’s ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo, a celebrated Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner, and a three-time Oscar nominee, most recently for her role in Wicked.
Viewers can tune in to CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. A special 90-minute pre-show will stream exclusively on Pluto TV from 6:30 p.m. ET.
Best Musical Nominees 2025
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Best Play Nominees 2025
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor Is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Darrin Criss – Maybe Happy Ending
Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis – Sunset Blvd.
Jonathan Groff – Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart – A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan – Floyd Collins
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Megan Hilty – Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald – Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers – BOOP! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger – Sunset Blvd.
Jennifer Simard – Death Becomes Her
Best Leading Actor in a Play
George Clooney – Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola – Oh, Mary!
Jon Michael Hill – Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim – Yellow Face
Harry Lennix – Purpose
Louis McCartney – Stranger Things: The First Shadow
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 1, 2025
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Laura Donnelly – The Hills of California
Mia Farrow – The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson – Purpose
Sadie Sink – John Proctor Is the Villain
Sarah Snook – The Picture of Dorian Gray
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)