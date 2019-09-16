Toofan: After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to conquer the hearts again in the role of an athlete in his upcoming film Toofan. Reports reveal that the makers have finalised Darshan Kumaar to portray a negative role in the film.

Toofan: Farhan Akhtar is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz in the industry with his versatility and skills. After giving a spectacular performance in a blockbuster hit film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, it seems that the actor and the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to collaborate again for Farhan’s upcoming film Toofan.

Reports reveal that after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to sport the role of an athlete and is currently undergoing through regular training sessions to get into the role perfectly. Recently, the reports reveal that the makers have finalised Bollywood actor Darshan Kumaar to play the negative character in the film. Darshan Kumaar is best known for films like NH10 and Mary Kom and in Toofan, he will play the role of boxer Dharmesh Patil.

Reports also reveal that Darshan had started preparing for the role from the past 2 months. Moreover, the makers have also set up workshops for the actors in Mumbai to know better about the sport. Moreover the actors are also rigorously practising boxing for seven to eight hours every day.

Toofan is a sports drama which narrates the story of a boxer, played by Farhan and his journey featuring his achievements of winning various matches. Moreover, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal also features in the film in the role of Farhan’s coach–Lambodar Sandhu. The film will hit the theatres in 2020 and will be bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rajiv Tandon, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar and P.S. Bharathi. Moreover, Super 30 star Mrunal Thakur will also appear in the film opposite Farhan.

Talking about Farhan Akhtar’s preparations, he is undergoing through various training sessions and physical transformations to get into the skin of the character. Moreover, he has also gained weight for his role to appear on-screens in a stronger avatar.

