Toofan: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra gave multiple blockbusters to Bollywood including Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan Akhtar shared the photo on his Instagram and gave the signal of the beginning of the film to the fans.

Toofan: Farhan Akhtar started the shooting for the film Toofan, which is a boxing drama and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the duo united after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film Toofan is very important for Farhan Akhtar as he felt a connection to sports and gave his best to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He turned out to be the Best Actor for the film. Farhan Akhtar is known for his hard work for the films. He accepts the film only when felt script relevant to his character, the actor chose the script wisely and prove it in theatres.

Farhan took it to his Instagram, he shared a picture in which he was holding a clipboard with director and producer’s name. It was written on the clipboard that it was day 1 of the shooting. The team is all set to bring out the best of the boxing drama. The actor seemed nervous as he used hashtag nervous in the post. It shoots not be that difficult for Farhan as he proved that he is limitless during Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Fans are excited about the film and waiting for the release of the film.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mishra reacted to Farhan Akhtar’s post, he wrote that the film is going to be the most challenging story of his film career, even more, difficult than Rang De Basanti. Other celebs appreciated Farhan Akhtar and wished him luck for the new start. Anil Kapoor wrote, All my best always. Harshvardhan Kapoor, Diya Mirza and others encouraged and said here we go Blockbuster in coming. All the best.

Fans are excited to see that after the gap how this duo will bring a blockbuster. Farhan Akhtar worked in many hits like

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rock On, Dil Chahta Hai, Wazir, Don 2, Lakshay, Shadi Ke Side Effects, Gully Boy, Raees, Gold, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan Akhtar is going to give the voice-over in the Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to the lead character Chiranjeevi and will be seen with Priyanka Chopra in the film The Sky Is Pink.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App