Toofan: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is currently preparing for his another athlete film Toofan. It seems that the actor is leaving no stone unturned for portraying the role of a boxer and recently shared a BTS picture.

Farhan Akhtar is among the ace actors of Bollywood who is currently shedding out hard for his upcoming film Toofan which is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Reports reveal that the film will serve as a reunite for filmmaker and the actor as both of them will collaborate after 6 years for the boxing film. Recently, the actor shared a BTS picture where he can be seen wearing a mouthguard and captioned it as the life of a boxer.

After watching Farhan Akhtar’s quirky side, fans on social media have become more curious to watch the actor in the role of a boxer in the film. Earlier, to this Farhan Akhtar also featured in athlete film Bhag Milkha Bhag, where the actor delivered a phenomenal performance. Farhan’s role in the film was well praised and the film also got global recognition. It seems that Farhan Akhtar is again set to impress the fans with another power-packed film Toofan. The film is set to release next year.

It seems that Farhan Akhtar is leaving no stone unturned for the film and is regularly updating her fans with glimpses from his preparation and hardcore training. Farhan Akhtar is also known for his stellar performances in films like Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara and many more and tries his best to do justice with the characters he plays on the screens.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is also busy shooting for his upcoming film The Sky is Pink with Global icon Priyanka Chora Jonas. The film is the biographical film which narrates the life story of a couple through the lens of their daughter Aisha Chaudhary, who later becomes a motivational speaker. The film will hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019.

