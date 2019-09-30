Toofan first poster: Farhan Akhtar is all set to astonish his fans with his upcoming film Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020.

Toofan: After inciting the audience with his sporty look in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is again set to take his audience from the same journey of an athlete in his next project Toofan. After back to back training sessions and BTS photos surfacing on the Internet, recently the makers released the first poster of the film featuring Farhan Akhtar.

In the poster, Farhan can be seen in a boxing ring, warming up by practising few punches, showcasing his muscle body. Moreover, with the poster, the makers also revealed that the film will release on October 2, 2020. The film is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who also worked with the star earlier in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Moreover, the film will also face a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh and John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar’s film Satyameva Jayate 2 at the box office. Overall, it will be interesting for the audience to choose between different genres like action, biographical and a sports film at the big screens

Apart from Farhan Akhtar, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, Mrunal Thakur and Darshan Kumaar in supporting roles. Reports also reveal that Farhan had to undergo through some major physical transformation to sport the role of an athlete– Alok. The film is the story of a boxer, who tries from head to toe to prove himself by winning matches and Rawal appears in the role of his coach.

The expectations from the actor as well as the film is quite high as Farhan’s first athlete film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag performed phenomenal at the box office and also impressed fans. Currently, Farhan is gearing up for the release of his film The Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra which will hit the theatres on October 11 this year.

