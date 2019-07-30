Toofan: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been roped in to play Farhan Akhtar's boxing coach in the sports drama film Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film will go on floors at the end of August. Read the entire details here–

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Toofan. After receiving appreciation for 2013 athlete film Bhag Milkha Bhag, it seems Farhan Akhtar is again set to create a buzz with another sports drama film Toofan with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. As per the recent reports, Paresh Rawal has joined the cast of the film as Farhan Akhtar’s boxing coach.

Recently, the director revealed that every filmmaker has a bucket of powerful actors and he has Paresh Rawal topping the charts. He further added saying that both Paresh and Farhan are talented actors and both of their characters are well sketched out. Same like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is currently undergoing intensive sessions of training to get into the skin of the character.

Moreover, Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram timeline is proof of the level of training through which the actor is undergoing. The director reveals that the film is not based on the real-life story, it is a fictional character and the film will go on floors by the end of August.

Apart from training sessions, Farhan Akhtar also shared some quirky BTS picture wearing a mouthguard which is often worn by boxers during matches to save their teeth. Farhan Akhtar is among the most talented actors who always do justice with the roles he plays on the screens. Some of his best films include– Lakshya, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Rock On, Karthik Calling Karthik, Don 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara, Fukrey, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Raees, Baar Baar Dekho and Gully Boy.

After Toofan, the actor will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s film The Sky Is Pink. The film narrates about a love story of a couple through the lens of their daughter Aisha Chaudhary, who later becomes a motivational speaker and gets diagnosed with a terminal illness.

