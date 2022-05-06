The actress, dancer and fitness enthusiast actress suffered an accident on her way from Pune to Mumbai last month which gave an injury near her eyes.

Post her accident last month which left her thoroughly shaken, actress Malaika Arora revealed that it took “some cajoling” to leave the house and sit in a car to attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s reception party.

Malaika attended Ranbir and Alia’s reception bash with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. She donned a short pink dress for the occasion while Arjun was seen in a black ensemble. Earlier this week, in an interview with Times of India, ​​the actress also called Arjun her man and even affirmed that they both want a future together.

Disclosing the state the accident left her in, Malika reassured that physically she felt fine, however, her state of mind is still fragile. “There is fear, worry and anxiety. It takes cajoling to get me out, anywhere. In fact, it took some cajoling to attend Ranbir and Alia’s wedding bash. More than being in the car, seeing so many people around the car threw me off my game. Now, the minute I sit in a car, I put on the seatbelt, even if I am sitting in the back seat.”, Malika told.