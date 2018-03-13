At the trailer launch of October, actor Varun Dhawan said he was the last person to be cast in the Shoojit Sircar-directed film. The unusual trailer tracks the story of Dan, a student of hotel management, who is employed as a trainee in a five-star hotel. Varun plays the role of Dan, while Shiuli is played by Banita Sandhu. October which is Banita's debut releases on April 13.

Director-writer duo Shoojit and Juhi Chaturvedi seem to have hit the right chords yet again after sprinkling magic on the silver with movies like Vicky Donor and Piku. This time with Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October whose trailer was released yesterday. However, the intriguing trailer of October has left questions about the theme of the film and the relationship between its lead actors unanswered. It will only be on April 13 that the audience will decipher what actually is the story of Dan (Varun) and Shiuli (Banita). Before that, here’s everything that is known about the movie until now. Both the young stars are training in the same five-star hotel.

While Varun is career oriented and all that he could think about is work, Banita seems to be taking special notice of him during their training programme. But the twist in the tale comes when tragedy strikes and Shuli gets bed-ridden. The mystery intensifies as she utters Dan’s name the moment she opens eyes after the accident. What unfolds next in the narrative is Dan’s journey to discover why was he the first person to be called upon by Shiuli. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October releases on April 13, 2018.

This is not the first time newcomer Banita is working with Shoojit. They had earlier worked together in a commercial. Talking about casting Banita in the lead, the filmmaker said, “Everyone was in awe of Banita from the chewing gum commercial which I had directed. While I was shooting the ad film, Juhi Chaturvedi and I were also working on the script of October. One day, I clicked a picture of Banita and sent it to Juhi saying, ‘She has the potential to fit into the character that we are looking at’. Juhi, Ronnie and I zeroed in on her and we’re sure that, she is the girl we should go for. My casting director also felt that she was the right person for this character.”

Shoojit, at the trailer launch also said that before meeting the young star his sensibilities hardly resonated with that of the actor. In fact, he was auditioning new faces for Varun’s role until his eyes caught Shoojit’s imagination when for the first time the actor came to meet him in his office. Varun also revealed that he was the last actor to be cast in the movie. “I was cast last in the film. First Banita was cast and then me. I think this is the right way to cast a film where the motivation is not to cast someone who is doing well (commercially).” he said. Adding to it, the actor mentioned, “Shoojit cast me before Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania released. We were in talks since then. When he narrated the film to me and told me why he wants to make the film, I was so moved. To be honest, I need this film in my career today more than anyone else.”

