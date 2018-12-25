As 2018 comes to an end, here is a recap of the Bollywood movies that fared well at the box office as well as at the heart of fans. While much-anticipated releases like Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, Salman Khan's Race 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero drew flak, new-age actors like Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others made a mark with their choice of films and outstanding performance.

It is that time of the year again when we look back and retrospect the time gone by. Looking at the films that have released this year, we can certainly say that 2018 belonged to content and not star power. Despite having big names on the star cast, Films like Thugs of Hindostan, Race 3 and Zero left the audience disappointed, to say the least.

From stories that resonated with the common man, from stories that explored the unknown, from stories brought forth by women directors and women leads, 2018 was the year of inclusivity and out of the box.

Have a look at 10 films that prove 2018 was the year of new-age actors and not Khans.

– Sanju

Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor took the box office by storm.

– Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh showcased their career’s best performances. Garnering over Rs 585.87 crores, the film is the second highest Indian grossing film of 2018.

– Baaghi 2

– Starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Baaghi 2 managed to remain in the buzz and effortlessly cross Rs 100 crore mark.

– Stree

– Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree was a horror-comedy done right. Along with great reviews from film critics, the film fared very well at the box office.

– Andhadhun

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as a blind pianist, Andhadhun managed to capture the imagination of the audience and stay glued to their seats in cinema halls. The film can be undoubtedly hailed as a game changer.

– Badhaai Ho

Soon after Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in Badhaai Ho and proved that he is the one to look out for.

– Tummbad

While Tummbad might be not a commercial film, it got the audience and film critics take notice of it.

– Veere Di Wedding

Starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar, Veere Di Wedding was a conversation starter.

– Raazi

With Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s film crossing Rs 100 crore mark, the film opened new doors for the women-led film in Bollywood.

– 2.0

This one is a no-brainer and needs to be mentioned in the list of top 10 films of 2018. Starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, 2.0 is on a hit run to create new records at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More