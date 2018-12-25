Top 10 Bollywood songs 2018: As the party season is in, here are top 10 Bollywood songs of the year 2018. Mere Maam Tu from the movie Zero tops, whereas Aankh Marey from the movie Simmba bags second position followed by Chamma Chamma, Husn Parcham, Akh LAd jave among others. Have a look inside

Top 10 Bollywood songs 2018: Mera Naam Tu from Zero tops followed by Aankh Marey from Simmba, see videos

Top 10 Bollywood songs 2018: As 2018 is coming to an end here we get you top 10 songs of this year which have taken the internet by storm by gaining the most amount of votes.

1. Mera Naam Tu

The song from the superhit film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma bags first position with 40 million views on YouTube.

2. Aankh Marey

The song featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan from the much-awaited movie of the year Simmba bags second position in the top 10 Bollywood songs of this year. Take a look at the video here

3. Husn Parcham

The song featuring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan from the movie Zero is surely a chartbuster song and in a short span of time has garnered 33 million views. Take a look here:

4. Akh Lad Jaave

The song from the movie LoveYatri featuring Aayush and marina Hussain bags fourth position at the chartbuster list. The song has managed to garner 102 million views and the count seems unstoppable. Take a look at the song here:

5. Chamma Chamma

The song featuring Elli AvrRam, and Arshad bags the fifth position at the top 10 Bollywood songs with 35 million views. crooned by Neha Kakkar, Ikka, Romy and Tanishk the song is a chartbuster. Take a look.

6. Kamariya

The songs from the blockbuster hit Stree featuring Nora Fatehi, Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor bags 6th position

7. Urvashi

The song featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani bags 7th [position with 90 million views on YouTube.

8. She Move It Like

The latest song from the album featuring Badshah and LoveYatri fame Warina Hussain is at 8th position with 45 million views on YouTube.

9. La la La

The song featuring Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitranda from the movie Baazar bags 9th position at the chartbuster list with 12 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the video here:

10. Tu Hi Re

The song featuring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson from the movie 2.0 bags the 10th position in the list with 19 million views on YouTube.

