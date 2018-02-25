It’s a black day for Bollywood as the veteran actress and evergreen beauty Sridevi passed away in Dubai on Saturday night after a massive cardiac arrest. May it be her comic timing or her charming looks, the actress nailed it all. As the actress has left us all in sorrow on this tragic day, let’s have a loo at some iconic dialogues from Sridevi’s blockbuster films.

Veteran actress and Bollywood’s Chandni Sridevi, passed away on Saturday—February 24 after a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai. Sridevi was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi when she collapsed in a hotel room. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor in a statement told the media, “Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet.” The entire nation is saddened and shocked by the news of her passing away at such a young age. She was only 54.

Sridevi will always be remembered as a legendary and iconic actress. She delivered some breathtaking performances in films like Judaai, Chandni, Mr India, Lamhe, Sadma, Chaalbaaz among many others. She even contributed to Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industry and was also a phenomenal dancer. May it be her comic timing or her charming looks, the actress nailed it all. As the actress has left us all in sorrow on this tragic day, let’s have a loo at some iconic dialogues from Sridevi’s blockbuster films:

Lamhe: Sawaal ke jawaab mein sawaal nahi kiya jaata

Army: Agar aap log mera saath chhodkar gaye … toh zindagi aap logon ka saath chhod degi

Ram Avtar: Pyar ek jazbaat hai joh kiya nahi jaata … yeh ittefaq se ho jaata hai

English Vinglish: Mard khana banaye toh kala hai … aurat banaye toh uska farz hai

Chandni: Jeevan ke kis modh pe, kab koi mil jaaye; kaun keh sakta hai

Lamhe: Sabhi badhe hote hai … magar koi apne badhon se bada nahi hota

Mom: Galat aur bahut galat mein se chunna ho to aap kya chunenge?

English Vinglish: Mere favorite subject mein fail hoke … doosre subject mein pass hone ka kya fayda

Chaalbaaz: Tujhe toh main all India star bankar dikhaongi

Ghar Sansar: Badhon ke mooh se nikli hui gaaliyan … choton ko dua bankar lagti hai … joh badhon ki daant kha leta hai … woh zindagi ki thokarein nahi khata

