Top 10 most viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube in 2018: The year 2018 witnessed box office hit numbers like Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, Kala Chashma and Badri ki Dulhaniya etc. Here is the list of top 10 most viewed videos of Hindi film industry on video sharing platform YouTube.

Ranveer Singh and Vani Kapoor starrer Befikre proved to be a decent love story and the song in itself was a huge hit even when the film was not released.

Top 10 most viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube in 2018: With 2019 just around the corner, some Bollywood hit songs of 2018 can be played again to bid adieu to 2018 and welcome 2019. The year 2018 witnessed box office hit numbers like Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, Kala Chashma and Badri ki Dulhaniya etc. Here is the list of top 10 most viewed videos of Hindi film industry on video sharing platform YouTube.

10. Tamma Tamma Again

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath ki Dulhaniya proved to be a solid entertainer in 2018 but its songs gave the audience the new party anthems. One of them was the remix of old song Tamma Tamma and gained 208,759,906 views on YouTube.

9. The Breakup song

Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Aye Dil Hai Mushkil was yet another masterpiece of 2018 and its song “The Breakup song” gave a solid reason to dance for all the heartbroken people in the audience. With much love by the audiences, it was viewed for 210,862,769 times on YouTube.

8. Humma song

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ok Jaanu was yet another entertainer on the box office and it was more in news before its release because of the remix of old Humma song. The remix was appreciated by the audience and it gained 221,079,930 views on YouTube.

7. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan payo was not much appreciated by critics but fans love everything when Salman khan is involved in it. Movie’s title song “prem ratan dhan payo” grabbed much attention and love by the audiences and made it reach 224,824,606 views on YouTube.

6. Laila Mai Laila

Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawasuddin Siddiqui starrer RAEES proved to be a hit on the box office but its song “Laila Mai Laila” grabbed more attention as it was an item number performed by the sensuous beauty Sunny Leone. The song got 247,266,548 views on YouTube.

5. Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi me

Yo Yo Honey Singh knows the sheer art of making the songs that can go viral on digital media and with this remake of 90s classic Dheere Dheere Se he proved this again. The X-factor of the song was handsome Hunk Hritik Roshan and gorgeous Sonam Kapoor who made the song reach the mark of 253,005,760 views on YouTube.

4. Mile Ho Tum (reprise version)

If there is any female singer who made her way to the top in the recent years then that is undoubtedly Neha kakkar. The reprise version of Mile Ho Tum Humko by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar received much love from the audience and got 298,214,162 views on YouTube in 2018.

3. Badri ki Dulhaniya

As stated earlier this movie did nothing wrong in proving itself and being an excellent entertainer for the masses. The title track of the movie is a song that is made compulsory in every party, wedding or reception. The song got 326,238,130 views on YouTube.

2. Kala Chashma

And here come the song which came in like a storm in the Indian parties and overshadowed all the other music. Bar Bar Dekho turned out to be big flop on the box office but this song gave people their party goals. The song got 334,987,969 views on YouTube.

1. Nashe Si Chadh Gayi

Here comes the song which topped the list of most viewed Bollywood songs in 2018. Ranveer Singh and Vani Kapoor starrer Befikre proved to be a decent love story but the song in itself was a huge hit even when the film was not released.

We hope and wish for more such amazing songs in the coming year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More