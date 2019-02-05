Top 10 Tamil actresses: Some of the hottest actresses of Tamil industry are Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannah Bhatia, Shruti Haasan, Trisha, Amy Jackson, Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Ileana D Cruz, Hansika Motwani, and Asin. These are the top 10 actresses who have won the hearts of thousands of fans and their love for them never decreases!

Top 10 Tamil actresses: Tamil Industry is full of actress among them some reach the top and garnered huge fan following and some fail to impress at the box office, but what remains constant is the love of the fans for them! From Kajal Aggarwal to Trisha here are some of the hottest and sexiest actress who have made it to the top of billboard already are:

1. Kajal Aggarwal

One of the hottest actresses of the south industry Kajal Aggarwal has created a mark in the industry and has a huge fan base across the world who are crazy for her! She started her career back in 2004 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.

2. Tamannah Bhatia

You might know her as the Baahubali lady, she gained recognition in Bollywood industry after featuring in Baahubali 1 and 2.

3. Shruti Haasan

The multi-talented actress who is the elder daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan is not only n actor but a singer and music composer as well. She has done movies with top actors of the cinema such as Vijay, Ajithkumar, Surya and Dhanush.

4. Trisha

The beautiful actress started her acting career back in 1999 as a supporting actress in the film Jodi. But got her breakthrough in 2002 where she was the lead actor in Mounam Pesiyathe.

5. Amy Jackson

One of the top actresses of the Indian cinema Amy came into limelight after she was seen in 2.0 opposite Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Some of her films are I, Theri, Madaraspattinam, among others

6. Samantha Akkineni

One of the highest paid actresses of South industry Samantha is a recipient of many awards whether it be IIFAA award, Nandhi award, Vikatan award, Filmfare among various other. She is one of the sexiest actresses of the Tamil industry.

7. Nayanthara

One of the most famous faces of Tamil industry Nayanthara was born in 1984 and made her acting debut in Manassinakkare but rose to fame when she did a movie with Superstar Rajinikanth- Chandramukhi.

8. Ileana D Cruz

The sweetheart of Bollywood, as well as Tollyoood indytry Ileana, is popularly known for her movie Barfi opposite Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor and Main Tera Hero.

9. Hansika Motwani

She started her acting career as a child artist and is popularly known for her show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. After that, she has given many Tamil hits.

10. Asin

One of the most attractive actresses of the Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood industry. She rose to fame in the Bollywood industry with her movie Gajani opposite Aamir Khan.

