We get you 5 of the most views sexy Indian songs which have garnered millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube, have a look at these sexy and hot songs!

The Indian film fraternity is known for its variety, versatility and of course, the stunning and sexy leading ladies and the steamy item songs, dance numbers and sensuous videos! May it be Bhojpuri songs, Tamil songs, Hindi songs or Punjabi songs, they garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube and go viral on social media in no time.

Not only songs from Bollywood or other regional films go viral and are loved by the audience, but songs from Indian web-series and music albums also become the most viewed songs and YouTube and the Internet. May it be the sizzling chemistry between the leading actors or the sexy dance moves of a Bollywood diva, many such Indian songs and dance videos have garnered millions of views and have become the most views sexy Indian songs.

On the top of the list, it is Zareen Khan and Ali Fazal’s sexy video song Pyaar Manga Hai which has been sung by Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan and has crossed 22 million views on the video-streaming platform. Another song, which has crossed 106 million views on YouTube is Yeh Kasoor Mera Hai from Sunny Leone’s debut Bollywood film Jism 2.

The song has been filmed on Sunny Leone and Randeep Hooda and is one of the most viewed songs on YouTube. Mujhe Chand Pe Le Chalo from Sanju is also in the list of the most viewed Indian song starring Karishma Tanna and Ranbir Kapoor. Tu Isaq Mera from Hate Story 3 which has been filmed on Daisy Shah and Karan Singh Grover also has more than 11 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

