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Home > Entertainment News > Top 5 Most-Watched Indian Movies On YouTube: Jaya Janaki Nayaka Creates History With 1 Billion Views

Top 5 Most-Watched Indian Movies On YouTube: Jaya Janaki Nayaka Creates History With 1 Billion Views

The Hindi-dubbed version of Boyapati Srinu's Telugu film Jaya Janaki Nayaka (Khoonkhar) has shattered global records to become the first full-length feature film to cross 1 billion views on YouTube. Despite its initial box office failure, the Bellamkonda Sreenivas-starrer leads an elite pack of highly viewed Indian titles on the platform, outperforming digital giants like K.G.F: Chapter 1, Sita Ram, Sooryavansham, and Dumdaar Khiladi.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Image Credits- X
Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 15:52 IST

Jaya Janaki Nayaka (Khoonkhar) has broken all records on YouTube and got a historic achievement under its name. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie has crossed all other Indian movies and crossed 1 billion view mark on YouTube.

It has become an achievement of global magnitude as it is for the first time that a full fledged movie has amassed a billion views on YouTube and broken its way into the coveted billion-view club.

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Directed by Boyapati Srinu, featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas along with Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles. If we are to look at the box office collection of the movie, it collected just Rs 42 crore on the big screens marking just half of its budget but the tale on YouTube is of redemption and that too a big one at that. It changed the tag of flop and became one of the prides of Indian cinema.

Following the unprecedented achievement by Jaya Janaki Nayaka, here is the list of most-watched Indian movies on YouTube.

Most-Watched Indian Movies on YouTube

1. Jaya Janaki Nayaka

  • Views: Over 1 billion (1,000+ Million)

  • The Legacy: Uploaded on the channel of Pen Movies, the action romance took seven years to reach the historic mark of 1 billion views and became the pioneer of the field. Driven by high octane action and a love story that touches your heart, the film became close to the Hindi speaking audience and became a rewatch for all, it has permanently validated the immense power of regional-to-Hindi dubbed content.

2. K.G.F: Chapter 1 (Hindi Dub)

  • Views: 862 million

  • The Legacy: Prashanth Neel’s period gangster epic starring Rocking Star Yash remains an absolute juggernaut. Even with Chapter 2 setting theatrical box office records, the original film’s gritty origin story of Rocky Bhai continues to pull massive rewatch traffic, comfortably holding the second spot.

3. Sita (Hindi Dub: Sita Ram)

  • Views: 703 million

  • The Legacy: Another massive victory for Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, this time alongside Kajal Aggarwal. This film also could not perform as per the expectations on the big screen, but its digital presence almost made up for the lost revenue. This movie showed and taught that there might be cases where people opt out of cinema theatres but still could keep on returning if your movie is available on a free platform and ended up making a very strong and loyal fanbase.

4. Sooryavansham

  • Views: 641 million

  • The Legacy: Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sooryavansham is one of the movies which almost each one of us has watched for sure. The film had almost everything, good plot, strong cast, great songs and more. It has been a regular on the television and if it is not being telecasted there, you can hop on to YouTube and stream it anytime.

5. Hello Guru Prema Kosame (Hindi Dub: Dumdaar Khiladi)

  • Views: 618 million

  • The Legacy: Led by Ram Pothineni and Anupama Parameswaran, this romantic comedy-drama has shown immense digital longevity. Its lighthearted narrative, catchy music, and relatable comedy tracks have allowed it to maintain a steady, high-velocity view count ahead of intense action flicks.

Falling just short of the list is Dhamaal released in 2004, the comedic journey with immense situational humour is a must watch on YouTube. The movie has amassed a total 441 million views and is expected to soon enter the 500 million club as well. 

ALSO READ: Toxic Teaser Out: Yash Finally Reveals Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and More in ‘Ladies & Ladies’ Promo

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Top 5 Most-Watched Indian Movies On YouTube: Jaya Janaki Nayaka Creates History With 1 Billion Views
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