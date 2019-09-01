Top 5 trending Punjabi songs of the week: If you are upset because of the boring Sunday than switch it to YouTube trending songs, Teri Meri Kahani, Yaar Sohneya, Ishq Farzi, and other top 5 trending songs on YouTube will mesmerize your Sunday. Watch videos here.

Top 5 trending Punjabi songs of the week: After a lot of work, everybody wishes to enjoy the weekend, but if the crazy rain doesn’t let you go out then bring happiness and joy at home. Yes, you can switch to the Top 5 trending songs on YouTube that will mesmerize your Sunday. With a hot chocolate mug and hot sizzlers, you can enjoy the rain and these songs with your beau or husband.

These top songs are from different albums and movies that are put altogether just for you, you can listen to the latest song of Jannat Zubair and Rohan Mehra that is Titled Ishq Farzi. The song is trending and not only the popularity but the emotions and clarity of song will attract you to play it on replay mode. So Enjoy this beautiful track with your loved ones.

The Punjabi songs are always on the hit list when it comes on trending, if you are Punjabi lover than we have brilliant choices for you, there are top songs from Punjabi albums that will blow your mind. It includes Waddi Gall, Yaa Sohneya, and others. There are several other tracks that you will love to listen on your weekends.

The song Ishq Farzi is an entire story that depicts how success can bring you the real revenge, in the song the boy falls in love with another girl and left Jannat Zubair. After that Jannat worked on her singing and became a popular singer. After that the boy faces embarrassing moments, he realized how lucky he was but he ruined everything himself.

Amar Sehmbi’s latest song is now the new viral sensation of Punjabi songs, The song is all about love and passion. The actors look phenomenal in the track this is another success of Amar Sehmbi after his consecutive hits.

Teri Meri Kahani is one of the songs which is in limelights already since the Himesh Reshammiya song is sung by the internet sensation Ranu Mondal. It was said that Himesh Reshammiya did a publicity stunt by giving the opportunity to a roadside talent but some are saying that he is a true face of industry who made the life of many.

The song Yaar Sohneya is one of the unique songs of Punjabi albums, the storyline of the track is very interesting as the protagonist used t spend a lot of time with his friends but his girlfriend doesn’t like that. She used to shout on him for those behaviors but the boy wrote everything that she said and went to his friends to covert those lines into a song. He always used to do that. Later all the friends composed a song on those lyrics. The song goes viral and the boy got the official contract for it.

Yaad Karke is one of the Sensual songs of these Punjabi songs, it depicts love and affection among the two. The story is all about pure love and bonding. The couple looks phenomenal in the song as they dressed really well and twinning like pros. The track involves heartbreak, emotions, hatred, and passion. In the video, the girl leaves the boy and the boy faced heartbreak. Later the boy realized that the girl is suffering from heart disease and the boy with whom she was found was the doctor.

The girl died in the arms of the boy and then the doctor revealed the truth, the story had a sad ending but it will surely touch your heart. They are the top 5 Punjabi songs that bring the audience on a hike this week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App