Bhojpuri songs are one of those songs which cannot be missed at all. One cannot deny the fact that Bhojpuri songs can lift your mood anytime, boost your energy and force you to dance by its trending music, lyrics and casting. Some of the top leaders of the Bhojpuri field are–Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh and many more. Bhojpuri Songs are counted amongst the most entertaining and energetic tracks all over the country. As per the reports, it is also noticed that Bhojpuri stars are also gaining popularity and stardom. Bhojpuri songs are also famous for making songs on current happenings like Triple Talaq Law, Gst rule, or any festival related.

Here is a list of top 10 Bhojpuri songs of 2018–

1. JABLE JAGAL BANI–

Jable Jagal Bani is one of the top-rated songs of Bhojpuri film industry from the movie–Sangharsh which includes the starcast–Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Ritu Singh, Awadhesh Mishra, Mahesh Acharya. The video has garnered more than 55 million views on Youtube which proves that it is fans favourite.

2. – Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji

The song Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji is from the movie Pawan Raja. The song is among the top trending songs which har garnered over 57 million views on YouTube. The song features the famous Bhojpuri actor–Akshara Singh.

3. Ankhiye Se Goli Marab

Ankhiye Se Goli Marab is also among the most trending songs of 2018. The song features Akshara Singh as actor and singer as well. In just a small-time span the song has garnered 8 million views on YouTube.

4. Koyla Khani Jarat Jawani

Koyla Khani Jarat Jawani is counted amongst the top songs of 2018. The song is from the movie– Sakhi Ke Biyah which features Sunil Sagar, Rani Chatterjee, Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi. The video has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube.

5.Aamrapali Tohare Khatir

Amrapali Tohare Khatir is among the top songs which have already garnered over 13 million views on YouTube. The song features– Vishal Singh, Aamrapali Dubey, Raju Singh Mahi, Surya Sharma, Nilu Singh, Sneha Mishra from the movie– Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega.

6. Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani

Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani song was released in February 2018 since then it is conquering the hearts of the fans from the album Holi Mein GST Jor Ke. The video features Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” and Aamrapali Dubey. The song has garnered 14 million views on YouTube.

7. Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho

The song Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho is also one of the top Bhojpuri songs of 2018 from the movie–Border. The song features–Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua”, Aamrapali Dubey, Pravesh Lal Yadav. Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh and many more. The song has garnered over 4 million views on YouTube and continues to win the heart of the fans.

8. Ghunghuta Utha Ke Chhod Diya

The song Ghunghuta Utha Ke Chhod Diya has garnered 6 million views on Youtube which proves that it is among the top songs of the year. The song is from the movie–Wanted featuring Anjana Singh.

