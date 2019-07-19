Top Gun: Maverick trailer released with Tom Cruise in action: The 34-year wait for Top Gun fans is over. The Paramount Pictures has come up with the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick on Friday, starring Tom Cruise. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun 2 is the sequel to 1986 Top Gun.

Top Gun: Maverick trailer released with Tom Cruise in action: The official trailer of the much-awaited Top Gun: Maverick has been released. The trailer was made public by the Paramount Pictures on Friday. The American action drama film is set to hit the theaters in 2020. The film directed by Joseph Kosinski is the sequel to 1986 classic features Tom Cruise. It also features Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris and Miles Teller.

It was released on the social media accounts of Paramount Pictures including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. It has been viewed by over 3 million users on the video-sharing platform with more than 8500 comments. The 2-minute 12-second trailer was also uploaded on the official Facebook handle of Top Gun. Within just six hours of its release, the trailer has garnered over seven million views with 116 lakh likes and 56,000 thousands comments.

Watch the trailer here:

Earlier, only a teaser image of Cruise was released in 2018 which received a tremendous response from Top Gun fans. Top Gun 1 was released in 1986, earning around $180 million in the US and $177 million outside. The film has won many awards including Academy Award for Best Original Song, Apex Scroll Awards Achievement in Sound Effects, BRIT Awards Best Soundtrack, Golden Globe Awards Best Original Song, Golden Screen Award etc.

Watch the official trailer for #TopGun: Maverick starring @TomCruise. In cinemas 2020. pic.twitter.com/6nsKsiYolu — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountUK) July 18, 2019

