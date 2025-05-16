Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix, SonyLIV & JioHotstar

From Maranamass to Hai Junoon and Love, Death & Robots, here’s your binge-watch guide with top OTT releases on Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar & more this weekend.

With the weekend approaching, entertainment fans are eagerly checking out fresh OTT releases to binge from the comfort of their homes. This week, platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play and more are set to stream a vibrant mix of content—from musical dramas to sci-fi thrillers and romantic thrillers. No matter what genre you prefer, there’s something exciting to explore between May 12 and May 18, 2025.

Here’s a list of the top OTT releases to watch this week:

1. Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate

Platform : JioHotstar

Release Date : May 16, 2025

Language: Hindi

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez headline this musical drama series directed by Abhishek Sharma. With a soul-stirring soundtrack by Shankar Mahadevan, Hai Junoon! tells a story of ambition and courage. A perfect weekend binge for fans of Indian musicals.

2. Dear Hongrang

Platform : Netflix

Release Date : May 16, 2025

Language: Korean

This historical Korean drama features Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah. The plot revolves around Jae-yi, a determined woman in search of her half-brother Hong-rang, who mysteriously reappears after 12 years. This gripping mystery wrapped in history is ideal for K-drama lovers.

3. Murderbot

Platform : Apple TV+

Release Date : May 16, 2025

Language: English

Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling The Murderbot Series, this sci-fi comedy is both thrilling and humorous. Alexander Skarsgård stars as a security robot who gains free will and starts evolving into something surprisingly human. Directed by Chris and Paul Weitz, this Apple original promises both action and depth.

4. Love, Death and Robots – Volume 4

Platform : Netflix

Release Date : May 15, 2025

Language: English

The animated anthology returns with a new volume featuring mind-bending stories themed around love, death, and robots. With appearances by John Boyega, Kevin Hart, Dan Stevens and even the Red Hot Chili Peppers, this series continues to be a visual and emotional rollercoaster.

5. Maranamass

Platform : SonyLIV, OTTplay Premium

Release Date : May 14, 2025

Language: Malayalam

Basil Joseph returns in this quirky Malayalam entertainer as Luke PP—a youth on a bus ride that turns into a wild journey involving a serial killer, a corpse, a conductor, and a driver. Directed with wit and packed with surprises, Maranamass is a must-watch this week.

6. Nesippaya

Platform : Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, OTTplay Premium

Release Date : May 16, 2025

Language: Tamil

This romantic thriller explores the life of lovers Arjun and Diya. After a fallout, Diya moves to Europe and gets entangled in a murder case. Starring Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar with a star cast including Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and Khushbu, this Vishnuvardhan directorial adds suspense and emotion.

7. Agnyathavasi

Platform : Zee5, OTTplay Premium

Release Date : May 16, 2025 (Tentative)

Language: Kannada

When a landlord is mysteriously murdered in a quiet Karnataka town, an investigation led by Rangayana Raghu’s character uncovers unexpected truths. Janardhan Chikkanna’s direction brings intrigue and intensity to this Kannada thriller.

8. Anaganaga

Platform : ETV Win, OTTplay Premium

Release Date : May 15, 2025

Language: Telugu

Starring Sumanth Akkineni and Kajal Chowdary, this Telugu drama follows a teacher trying to change education methods, only to face the harsh reality that his son is failing. Anaganaga combines emotion with social commentary and is one of the week’s most thought-provoking picks.

Whether you’re into animated stories, heartfelt dramas, romantic thrillers or gripping mysteries, this week’s OTT lineup is packed with entertainment. With releases spanning Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Korean, and English content, your weekend plans are sorted!

