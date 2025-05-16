Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix, SonyLIV & JioHotstar

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix, SonyLIV & JioHotstar

From Maranamass to Hai Junoon and Love, Death & Robots, here’s your binge-watch guide with top OTT releases on Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar & more this weekend.

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix, SonyLIV & JioHotstar


With the weekend approaching, entertainment fans are eagerly checking out fresh OTT releases to binge from the comfort of their homes. This week, platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play and more are set to stream a vibrant mix of content—from musical dramas to sci-fi thrillers and romantic thrillers. No matter what genre you prefer, there’s something exciting to explore between May 12 and May 18, 2025.

Here’s a list of the top OTT releases to watch this week:

1. Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate

  • Platform: JioHotstar

  • Release Date: May 16, 2025

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Language: Hindi
    Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez headline this musical drama series directed by Abhishek Sharma. With a soul-stirring soundtrack by Shankar Mahadevan, Hai Junoon! tells a story of ambition and courage. A perfect weekend binge for fans of Indian musicals.

2. Dear Hongrang

  • Platform: Netflix

  • Release Date: May 16, 2025

  • Language: Korean
    This historical Korean drama features Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah. The plot revolves around Jae-yi, a determined woman in search of her half-brother Hong-rang, who mysteriously reappears after 12 years. This gripping mystery wrapped in history is ideal for K-drama lovers.

3. Murderbot

  • Platform: Apple TV+

  • Release Date: May 16, 2025

  • Language: English
    Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling The Murderbot Series, this sci-fi comedy is both thrilling and humorous. Alexander Skarsgård stars as a security robot who gains free will and starts evolving into something surprisingly human. Directed by Chris and Paul Weitz, this Apple original promises both action and depth.

4. Love, Death and Robots – Volume 4

  • Platform: Netflix

  • Release Date: May 15, 2025

  • Language: English
    The animated anthology returns with a new volume featuring mind-bending stories themed around love, death, and robots. With appearances by John Boyega, Kevin Hart, Dan Stevens and even the Red Hot Chili Peppers, this series continues to be a visual and emotional rollercoaster.

5. Maranamass

  • Platform: SonyLIV, OTTplay Premium

  • Release Date: May 14, 2025

  • Language: Malayalam
    Basil Joseph returns in this quirky Malayalam entertainer as Luke PP—a youth on a bus ride that turns into a wild journey involving a serial killer, a corpse, a conductor, and a driver. Directed with wit and packed with surprises, Maranamass is a must-watch this week.

6. Nesippaya

  • Platform: Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, OTTplay Premium

  • Release Date: May 16, 2025

  • Language: Tamil
    This romantic thriller explores the life of lovers Arjun and Diya. After a fallout, Diya moves to Europe and gets entangled in a murder case. Starring Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar with a star cast including Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and Khushbu, this Vishnuvardhan directorial adds suspense and emotion.

7. Agnyathavasi

  • Platform: Zee5, OTTplay Premium

  • Release Date: May 16, 2025 (Tentative)

  • Language: Kannada
    When a landlord is mysteriously murdered in a quiet Karnataka town, an investigation led by Rangayana Raghu’s character uncovers unexpected truths. Janardhan Chikkanna’s direction brings intrigue and intensity to this Kannada thriller.

8. Anaganaga

  • Platform: ETV Win, OTTplay Premium

  • Release Date: May 15, 2025

  • Language: Telugu
    Starring Sumanth Akkineni and Kajal Chowdary, this Telugu drama follows a teacher trying to change education methods, only to face the harsh reality that his son is failing. Anaganaga combines emotion with social commentary and is one of the week’s most thought-provoking picks.

Whether you’re into animated stories, heartfelt dramas, romantic thrillers or gripping mysteries, this week’s OTT lineup is packed with entertainment. With releases spanning Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Korean, and English content, your weekend plans are sorted!

ALSO READ: ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join Prequel

Filed under

OTT releases May 2025 Weekend OTT release

newsx

4-Year-Old Boy Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At School; Police Suspect Physical Assault By Teachers
The Trump administration

Trump Administration Considering Gaza-To-Libya Relocation Plan For Palestinians: Report
newsx

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Ends In 1-1 Draw as Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Game Due...
Raj Mishra, a 37-year-old

Raj Mishra Becomes First Indian-Origin Mayor Of Wellingborough, UK
newsx

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix,...
Hadi Matar, the 27-year-o

25 Years In Prison For Man Who Blinded Salman Rushdie In On-Stage Knife Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

4-Year-Old Boy Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At School; Police Suspect Physical Assault By Teachers

4-Year-Old Boy Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At School; Police Suspect Physical Assault By Teachers

Trump Administration Considering Gaza-To-Libya Relocation Plan For Palestinians: Report

Trump Administration Considering Gaza-To-Libya Relocation Plan For Palestinians: Report

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Ends In 1-1 Draw as Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Game Due To Illness

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Ends In 1-1 Draw as Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Game Due...

Raj Mishra Becomes First Indian-Origin Mayor Of Wellingborough, UK

Raj Mishra Becomes First Indian-Origin Mayor Of Wellingborough, UK

25 Years In Prison For Man Who Blinded Salman Rushdie In On-Stage Knife Attack

25 Years In Prison For Man Who Blinded Salman Rushdie In On-Stage Knife Attack

Entertainment

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join Prequel

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival 2025: Most Amazing Feeling

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is All About

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays Tribute

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom