Top 5 Telugu songs of March: Tollywood audience is all set to have a gala time at the cinema halls as movies like Majili starring Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Jersey featuring Nani, Shraddha Srinath and Adah Sharma are gearing up to set the ticket counters on fire. As the songs of the upcoming Telugu movies create a buzz in the industry, watch top 5 Telugu tracks of March.

Top 5 Telugu songs of March: Tollywood industry is blessed with talented actors when it comes hard work and skills. Be it Chiranjeevi who is megastar of the industry or Mahesh Babu, who is popularly known for his movies like Srimanthudu, Takkari Donga, Arjun, Srimanthudu, Businessman, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Dookudu, the film fraternity is full of stars who are highly praised and loved by the audience. Talking about the beautiful ladies too are ruling Tollywood with not just their beauty but the talent of impressing viewers and critics with the performance in the movies. Be it Nayanthara who is gearing up for her upcoming movies Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Mr Local, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Love Action Drama and Thalapathy 63 or Majili actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the list of divas continues.

Talking about the movies which are doing well due to their songs. Even before the film’s release date, Majili has created a buzz in the industry for all good reasons. Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Rao Ramesh starrer Majili makers are enjoying the love they are garnering from the audience after releasing songs. Apart from Majili, Falaknuma Das which is likely to have a May release has also released its teaser and music videos which are doing well on the Internet.

Watch: Top 5 Telugu songs of March, here:

Song: Priyathama Priyathama

Released on March 11, Priyathama Priyathama from the movie Majili has garnered over 5 million views on YouTube. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banners of Shine Screens.

Song: Spirit Of Jersey

Released on March 7, Spirit Of Jersey from the movie Jersey has crossed over 3 million views on YouTube. The movie is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Sithara Entertainments.

Song: Yedetthu Mallele

Yedetthu Mallele from the movie Majili starring Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Divyansha Kaushik, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Subbaraju, Rajasri Nair is sung by Kala Bhairava and Nikhita Gandhi.

Song: Dasu Bindasu

Released on March 21, Dasu Bindasu from the film Falaknuma Das has recieved over 330k views on YouTube. The movie starring Vishwak Sen, Saloni Misra, Harshita Gaur, Prashanthi Charuolingah, Uttej, Tharun Bhascker is helmed by Vishwak Sen and produced by Karate Raju under the banners of Jay Chandra and Gopal Upadhyay.

Song Name: Kanne Kanne

Released on March 12, Kanne Kanne from the film ARJUN SURAVARAM starring Lavanya Tripathi, Nikhil Siddhartha, Vennela Kishore, Tarun Arora is sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Chinnmayi.

