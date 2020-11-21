Torbaaz: The trailer starts off with Sanjay Dutt being introduced as an army officer who decides to establish a cricket coaching camp in inside a refugee camp.

The trailer of Sanjay Dutt’s next movie ‘Torbaaz’ was shared online by him. Sanjay had previously said that the movie will be about the main character trying to come to grips with his disturbing past and work to improve the lives of young boys at a refugee camp located in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, a destabilised country rife with terrorist activity.

The trailer starts off with Sanjay Dutt being introduced as an army officer who decides to establish a cricket coaching camp in inside a refugee camp. The officer wants to turn the children at the refugee camp into cricketers while a terrorist group, with its leader being played by actor Rahul Dev, is hell-bent on training the kids as suicide bombers.

The officer tries to keep the children on the right path and not be swayed by the group. Throughout the trailer, the officer tries to prevent the group from taking the children under their wing, while dealing with his tragic past, a glimpse of which revealed that his wife and son died while in Afghanistan as they became victims of a terrorist attack.

While sharing the trailer, Sanjay Dutt had written that bad people win when the good ones do not do anything. The film is set to release on December 11 on online streaming service Netflix.

