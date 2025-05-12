Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized after being stabbed during a violent altercation at California Correctional Institution, where he is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

According to sources close to the matter, the incident occurred during morning yard time at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, a medium-security prison in Kern County. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was attacked by another inmate and sustained injuries serious enough to warrant emergency medical transport to a trauma center in Bakersfield.

Tory Lanez Stabbed During Yard Time in California Prison

Prison officials confirmed that an inmate was injured in an altercation but did not release the names of those involved. However, multiple sources have confirmed that Lanez was the victim in the incident. He was stabilized on site by emergency staff before being transported to a hospital, where he remains under medical observation.

While his injuries have been described as serious, they are reportedly not life-threatening. A source close to the rapper told TMZ, “This isn’t how Tory Lanez wants to get out of prison, but he is.” The incident has reignited conversations about prison safety for high-profile inmates.

Investigation Underway as Officials Withhold Assailant’s Identity

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has launched an internal investigation into the stabbing. Surveillance footage, staff logs, and eyewitness statements are being reviewed to determine how the attack occurred and whether there were any prior warning signs.

The identity of the attacker has not been publicly released, and no charges have been filed as of Monday evening. Prison officials have also not disclosed the specific motive behind the attack.

Lanez’s Legal Team May Push for Facility Transfer or Increased Protection

With concerns now mounting over Lanez’s safety in custody, legal experts suggest his team may request a facility transfer or protective custody. CDCR policy allows such changes when an inmate’s safety is deemed to be at risk due to notoriety or threats.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2022 on three felony counts related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The incident, which took place in July 2020 in the Hollywood Hills, led to one of the most divisive celebrity court cases in recent years.

Megan Thee Stallion Previously Accused Lanez of Harassment

Following the high-profile trial, Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against Lanez, claiming that he and his associates had engaged in a campaign of online harassment and misinformation. The rapper has consistently maintained his innocence and is pursuing appeals to overturn his conviction.

Lanez is expected to be returned to prison once he is medically cleared. However, it remains uncertain whether he will be housed at the same facility or moved for security reasons. CDCR has not confirmed any transfer plans.

If the attacker is identified, additional criminal charges may follow. Meanwhile, the incident has fueled fresh criticism about how correctional facilities handle the safety of celebrity and high-profile inmates.

