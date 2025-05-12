Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized after being stabbed during a violent altercation at California Correctional Institution, where he is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

According to sources close to the matter, the incident occurred during morning yard time at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, a medium-security prison in Kern County.


According to sources close to the matter, the incident occurred during morning yard time at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, a medium-security prison in Kern County. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was attacked by another inmate and sustained injuries serious enough to warrant emergency medical transport to a trauma center in Bakersfield.

Tory Lanez Stabbed During Yard Time in California Prison

Prison officials confirmed that an inmate was injured in an altercation but did not release the names of those involved. However, multiple sources have confirmed that Lanez was the victim in the incident. He was stabilized on site by emergency staff before being transported to a hospital, where he remains under medical observation.

While his injuries have been described as serious, they are reportedly not life-threatening. A source close to the rapper told TMZ, “This isn’t how Tory Lanez wants to get out of prison, but he is.” The incident has reignited conversations about prison safety for high-profile inmates.

Investigation Underway as Officials Withhold Assailant’s Identity

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has launched an internal investigation into the stabbing. Surveillance footage, staff logs, and eyewitness statements are being reviewed to determine how the attack occurred and whether there were any prior warning signs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The identity of the attacker has not been publicly released, and no charges have been filed as of Monday evening. Prison officials have also not disclosed the specific motive behind the attack.

Lanez’s Legal Team May Push for Facility Transfer or Increased Protection

With concerns now mounting over Lanez’s safety in custody, legal experts suggest his team may request a facility transfer or protective custody. CDCR policy allows such changes when an inmate’s safety is deemed to be at risk due to notoriety or threats.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2022 on three felony counts related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The incident, which took place in July 2020 in the Hollywood Hills, led to one of the most divisive celebrity court cases in recent years.

Megan Thee Stallion Previously Accused Lanez of Harassment

Following the high-profile trial, Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against Lanez, claiming that he and his associates had engaged in a campaign of online harassment and misinformation. The rapper has consistently maintained his innocence and is pursuing appeals to overturn his conviction.

Lanez is expected to be returned to prison once he is medically cleared. However, it remains uncertain whether he will be housed at the same facility or moved for security reasons. CDCR has not confirmed any transfer plans.

If the attacker is identified, additional criminal charges may follow. Meanwhile, the incident has fueled fresh criticism about how correctional facilities handle the safety of celebrity and high-profile inmates.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Filed under

Tory Lanez Tory Lanez stabbing

newsx

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control
Edan Alexander, the last

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu
Kyle Snyder, the Olympic

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting
Olympic wrestling champio

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting
newsx

Buddha Smiles Again: PM Modi Delivers Strong Nuclear Warning To Pakistan On Buddha Purnima
According to sources clos

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Buddha Smiles Again: PM Modi Delivers Strong Nuclear Warning To Pakistan On Buddha Purnima

Buddha Smiles Again: PM Modi Delivers Strong Nuclear Warning To Pakistan On Buddha Purnima

Entertainment

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show Crossover

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big Action Film

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

Lights, Camera, Horror! Akshay Kumar And Tabu Reunite For Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla

Lights, Camera, Horror! Akshay Kumar And Tabu Reunite For Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom