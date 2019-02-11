One of the most awaited movies of the year 2019, the third instalment of superhit comedy franchise, Total Dhamaal is on its way and we are super-excited. Doubling the anticipation, the actors have now dropped photos from its next track Speaker Phat Jaaye and the fans can't keep calm!

Total Dhamaal is one of the best comedy dramas of all time and people are eagerly waiting for its third instalment to release. Starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, the movie is going to fly high on the meter of success. While the makers release its first song Mungda in which Sonakshi Sinha is recreating the magic of the 1978 track, the fans were waiting for more. Now, Ajay Devgan and Anil Kapoor took to their official Instagram handle to share photos of their next song Speaker Phat Jaaye and fans are amazed to see it.

After the two already released tracks, Mungda and Paisa Yeh Paisa, the makers have multiplied the excitement in fans by dropping stills from its upcoming peppy track Speaker Phat Jaaye. Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor shared on their official timelines that the song will be releasing tomorrow. One of the highlights is the iconic chemistry of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit shown in the photos. The duo will be seen dancing together after a very long time and the fans can’t keep calm. The three super-hit actors will be seen dazzling in their own funky avatars and Anil Kapoor looks refreshing as always. Take a look!

Well, the song seems to be a wild one! Ajay Devgn can be seen posing between a crowd of cat women in one of these photos. We are guessing it to be a party number with a jungle or wild theme. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit look absolutely adorable and the special fact is that they will be sharing screen after 15 years. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on February 22. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the movie will also star Javed Jaffrey, Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi Boman Irani and Johnny Lever in key roles.

