It will be after twenty-six long years that Bollywood’s evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit and the forever young Anil Kapoor will be reuniting on the silver screen in the upcoming film Total Dhamaal which is interestingly being helmed by Indra Kumar, who previously directed blockbuster film Beta, which starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. It will be after twenty-six years that the two celebrated actors will reunite with their Beta director for this much-awaited film titled Total Dhamaal. The shooting of the film has begun and according to Anil Kapoor, it is going on an epic ride!

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the news and wrote, “26 saal baad… #Beta team reunites… Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and director Indra Kumar commence shoot for #TotalDhamaal today.”Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also took to his Twitter handle to express his joy at the first day of shoot and wrote, “How I love the first day of shoot! #TotalDhamaal begins today! @MadhuriDixit, @Indra_kumar_9 & I are working together after 26 years but the energy and vibe is the same as it was during #Beta! It’s going to be an epic ride! Let’s get the camera rolling! @foxstarhindi @ADFfilms.”

How I love the first day of shoot! #TotalDhamaal begins today! @MadhuriDixit, @Indra_kumar_9 & I are working together after 26 years but the energy and vibe is the same as it was during #Beta! It’s going to be an epic ride! Let’s get the camera rolling! @foxstarhindi @ADFfilms https://t.co/lZBJ3rYJqF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 14, 2018

26 saal baad… #Beta team reunites… Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and director Indra Kumar commence shoot for #TotalDhamaal today. pic.twitter.com/s5l95j6p39 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2018

Total Dhamaal will be the third instalment of Dhamaal franchise. The movie will also have other big Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery and Arshad Warsi. Iconic stars Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have worked together in a number of films like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Pukar, Beta, Khel, Kishen Kanhaiya, Zindagi Ek Juaa, Pratikar, and Dharavi among others. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s onscreen chemistry has always set the big screen on fire as their fans completely loved their reel-life pair. Their all-time hit song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga became an overnight sensation all thanks to the splendid chemistry between the two.

