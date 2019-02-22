Total Dhamaal audience and celebrity reaction: The much-awaited adventure comedy film has released today, February 22 and is getting a positive response. The film is directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar and also features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Arshad Warsi.

Indra Kumar film Total Dhamaal is an adventure comedy film and is said to be the third instalment of the Dhamaal series. The film features Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Finally, the much-awaited film has released and fans are very much crazy about the film. The movie has created a lot of buzz in the Industry and the curious fans are much excited about the film. The filmmakers have done a great job as the trailer itself has created much curiosity in the minds of the eagerly waiting fans. The most important part that cannot be missed is, the film will be a comeback of the dancing beauty Madhuri Dixit. Moreover, the film is also special as Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit will be appearing together after 17 years. So fans are doubly excited to see the duo together after years.

Talking about the celebrity reaction, Amar Butala, Co-Producer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan also took to his official Twitter to share his views and appreciated the work of VFX and action in the film. Overall, he has given full marks to the film. Moreover, people are calling it a blockbuster. Tweeple are also calling it a family movie which lightens your mood fully. It is said that the first half of the film is hilarious but unfortunately, the film lows down on its graph when it comes to the second half. The performance of Anil Kapoor and Javed is being appreciated to the fullest. Some of the people are also saying to leave your brain and then go to watch the film. While some people are also excited about the film and have booked the tickets in advance. It is expected that since the film features many celebrities, it may earn Rs 12 crore on its opening day.

#TotalDhamaal

Overall ,If you want to have a gala time with your family and friend and a slap stick comedy suits u then this is for you .First half is completely fun filled .Leave your brain and just have a good time .Brilliant performance by #AnilKapoor and javed .

⭐⭐⭐/5 . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) February 22, 2019

Damn excited 😍😍

Count me in

It's time for #TotalDhamaal #Contest

Dhamaal in my house to watch total Dhamaal.. Super excited..

Movie tickets for grabs !!! — Mehak Gossain (@GossainMehak) February 22, 2019

