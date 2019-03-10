Total Dhamaal box-office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit-starrer Total Dhaamal is continuing to rule at the box office after earning Rs 134.30 crore at single screens. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the same. He further wrote that the despite facing a stiff competition with Captain Marvel, the movie is expected to grow on third Saturday and Sunday.

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Total Dhamaal-starrer Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit continues to rule at the box-office after entering into Rs 100 crore club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Total Dhamaal continues its steady run at mass circuits/single screens, despite Captain Marvel eating into the revenue. Expected to grow on third Saturday and Sunday, Week 3 Friday 1.70 crore Total: ₹ 134.30 crore.

Directed by Indra Kumar, it stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Esha Gupta and Javed Jaffrey.

#TotalDhamaal continues its steady run at mass circuits/single screens, despite #CaptainMarvel eating into the revenue… Expected to grow on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 134.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Total Dhamaal had received mostly the negative reviews. Reviewing the film, the Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the 1.5 stars and she wrote that the comedies can do a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect of animals than the humans. A rhino’s horn becomes a pointed spear for falling backsides. A chimp and an elephant are used to give us lessons on kindness.

Total Dhamaal is facing a new competition this week with films like Captain Marvel and Badla. The fortune of this movie may shine a little more on the weekend, but it will stay in the race would be difficult on the weekdays for this crowd-pleasing comedy.

On the opening day (non-holiday) collection of the f, The movie collected ₹16.50 crore in the Indian market.

In the second week of the domestic gross collection, the movie had an earning of ₹172.18 crore, across the world, it collected ₹38.43 crore. The film grossly earned ₹100 crore (US$14 million) worldwide within three days of release.

