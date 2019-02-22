Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 1: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey starrer Total Dhamaal is all set to make you all giggle hard with their comic timings in the much-awaited comedy movie that has finally hit the theatres today. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the third instalment of Dhamaal franchise is expected to garner Rs 10 crore on its release day.

Due to the weak plot of the movie, Ronak Kotecha from Times Of India has given 2 stars to Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer. According to the film critic, the movie rests on the strong shoulders of actors who deliver impressive performances in the famous comedy movies. Madhuri and Anil’s come back in the industry to recreate the on-screen charm has definitely impressed the audience and critics with their comic timing and crackling chemistry. Ajay Devgn as well Johnny Lever too have delivered a good performance in the movie while the rest of the cast falters in the film that has the potential of being the next comic rollercoaster.

Trade analyst and film critic Sumit M Kadel took to his official Twitter handle to share his review on the film. According to Kadel, after a long time, a family mass entertainer with astronomical star cast is hitting the theatres with funny dialogues. Praising Ajay Devgn’s work and stardom in the industry, the film might have a long run at the box office.

#TotalDhamaal dialogue promos are really funny, after a long long time a family mass entertainer with such a astronomical star cast is hitting the theaters. @ajaydevgn Stardom will ensure very good initials & if well received by audience then TD would have a long run at the BO. — Sumit M kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 20, 2019

