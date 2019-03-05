Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 11: Adventure comedy film Total Dhamaal is currently dominating the box office and has till now earned Rs 123 crores. According to Film critic Taran Adarsh, Indra Kumar's film is expected to earn Rs 125 crore today. The multi-starrer film features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta, Javed Jaffrey and Anil Kapoor.

Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 11: The third instalment of Dhamaal series, Total Dhamaal released on February 11, 2019. Since then the film is impressing fans and till now has earned Rs 123.80 crore. Recently, film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest figures of the collection of the film. Talking about the collection of week 2, on its day 7, the film earned Rs 4.75 crore, Day 8 the film collected Rs 7.2 crore, Day 9 which was Sunday, it earned Rs 11.45 crore. Day 10 proved to be a successful day as the partial holiday of Maha Shivratri prooved to be a boon for the film. It is expected that the movie will cross Rs 125 crore as per the film critic.

It is said that the movie is dominating at the box office, regardless of the new releases. The multi starrer film features Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. Despite of not receiving good reviews from the critics, it impressed the fans to the fullest and did wonders at the box office. The adventure comedy film has till now broken many records and is giving competition to various films at the box office which includes Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s film Luka Chuppi and Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Sonchiriya. Talking about the overseas market, the film nears to $ 5.5 million in week 2.

#TotalDhamaal shows excellent hold on [second] Mon… Partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] helps it surpass [second] Fri biz… Will cross ₹ 125 cr today… Eyes ₹ 150 cr… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 123.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

#TotalDhamaal nears $ 5.5 mn in international arena… An impressive number, since the genre, generally, meets with extreme reactions #Overseas… Total after Wknd 2: $ 5.41 mn [₹ 38.38 cr]…

USA+Canada: $ 1.74 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.64 mn

UK: $ 555k

Australia: $ 428k

RoW: $ 1.01 mn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

