Total Dhamaal box office collection day 12: Indra Kumar's film Total Dhamaal is currently creating wonders at the box office. The multi starrer film features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Arshad Warsi and has till earned Rs 123.80 crore.

Comedy film Total Dhamaal is currently doing wonders at the box office. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is the third instalment of Dhamaal series. The film features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. The movie released on February 22 and since then the film is impressing their fans to the fullest. Recently, the film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest figures of the film. The movie earned Rs 50 crore in its week 1 and talking about the overall collection the movie has earned Rs 123.80 crore. As per the film critic, the partial holiday of Shivratri proved to be a bane and earned approximately 8 crores.

Not only this, the film earned Rs 150 crore in its opening week worldwide. Talking about the total collection abroad, the film has grossed an impressive number due to its interesting genre. It has earned $ 5.5 mn and received an impressive response overseas. Going in detail, the film has crossed certain records, it became Ajay Devgn’s third highest grosser film and Riteish Deshmukh’s highest collection film, crossing the collection of Housefull 2. Not only this, but the movie is also giving strong competitions to other films like Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy at the box office.

#TotalDhamaal nears $ 5.5 mn in international arena… An impressive number, since the genre, generally, meets with extreme reactions #Overseas… Total after Wknd 2: $ 5.41 mn [₹ 38.38 cr]…

USA+Canada: $ 1.74 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.64 mn

UK: $ 555k

Australia: $ 428k

RoW: $ 1.01 mn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

#TotalDhamaal shows excellent hold on [second] Mon… Partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] helps it surpass [second] Fri biz… Will cross ₹ 125 cr today… Eyes ₹ 150 cr… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 123.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More