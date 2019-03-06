Comedy film Total Dhamaal is currently doing wonders at the box office. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is the third instalment of Dhamaal series. The film features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. The movie released on February 22 and since then the film is impressing their fans to the fullest. Recently, the film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest figures of the film. The movie earned Rs 50 crore in its week 1 and talking about the overall collection the movie has earned Rs 123.80 crore. As per the film critic, the partial holiday of Shivratri proved to be a bane and earned approximately 8 crores.
Not only this, the film earned Rs 150 crore in its opening week worldwide. Talking about the total collection abroad, the film has grossed an impressive number due to its interesting genre. It has earned $ 5.5 mn and received an impressive response overseas. Going in detail, the film has crossed certain records, it became Ajay Devgn’s third highest grosser film and Riteish Deshmukh’s highest collection film, crossing the collection of Housefull 2. Not only this, but the movie is also giving strong competitions to other films like Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy at the box office.
Leave a Reply