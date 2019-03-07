Total Dhamaal box office collection day 13: Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's film Total Dhamaal has created a lot of buzz at the box office and has till now collected the Rs 130 crore. Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy flick has impressed fans to the fullest and is still giving competition to Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya at the box office.

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor’s adventure action film is the third instalment of Dhamaal series which has created a record and proved to be the only series with a maximum collection. The multi-starrer film features Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. Not this, Bollywood hottie Esha Gupta also appeared in the film for a guest appearance. Talking about the total collection of the film, recently film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest figures. The film earned Rs 97 crore in week 1 and week 2 proved to be a bane for this film as the total collection of the film has reached up to Rs 130 crore.

Talking about the day wise collection, the film earned Rs 4.75 crore on its day 8, Rs 7.02 crore on day 9, Rs 11.45 crore on day 10, Rs 6.03 crore on day 11, Rs 3,20 crore on Day 12 and finally Rs 3 crore on day 13. Recently, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to his Instagram handle to share a video thanking the audience for the movie’s huge success. Total Dhamaal has not only impressed fans but has also broken several records like it marked the debut of director Indra Kumar to enter Rs 100 crore club with this film. In a small interaction, the actor Anil Kapoor revealed that it feels very good when your hard work is appreciated until that level by the fans.

#TotalDhamaal is holding very well in mass circuits/single screens… Metros [multiplexes] have slowed down, while Tier-2 cities are strong… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3 cr. Total: ₹ 130 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2019

#TotalDhamaal continues to be a big favourite in mass circuits… It is these sectors that will keep adding to a strong total, despite reduction of screens in metros… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 127 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

