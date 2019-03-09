Total Dhamaal box office collection day 15: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi starrer is going strong at the box office and in a span of just a few days hs managed to earn Rs 132 crore at the box office. The movie is an action packed, masala entertainment.

Total Dhamaal box office collection day 15: The multi starrer comedy-drama movie featuring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, among others is having an amazing run at the box office. And has crossed all previous records of the earlier Dhammal sequels. Despite unimpressive reviews by the trade critics, audience and numerous celebs the movie has impressed the audience and is being loved by all.

Trade critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh, as well as Girish Johar, took to the official Twitter handles to share the total box office collection done by the movie even after two weeks of release. The movie on the 15th day has garnered Rs 2 crores and the total collection of the movie now is Rs 132,80 crores.

Taran Adarsh twitted- Total Dhamaal continues to create Dhamaal. Week 2- Friday- Rs 4.75 crore, Saturday Rs 7.02 cr, Sunday Rs 11.45 cr, Monday Rs 6.03 cr, Tuesday Rs 3.20 cr, Wednesday Rs 3 cr, Thursday Rs 2.60 Cr. Total: ₹ 132.60 cr. India biz.

In another tweet shared by the Bollywood critic, he talked about Total Dhammal’s benchmarks. The movie crossed Rs 50 crore on day 3, Rs 75 crores on day 5, Rs 100 crore on day 9 and Rs 125 crores on day 12.

#TotalDhamaal⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 94.55 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.05 cr

Total: ₹ 132.60 cr

India biz. HIT.#TotalDhamaal benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

₹ 100 cr: Day 9

₹ 125 cr: Day 12

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2019

The film has been directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar and marks as the third sequel of the Dhamaal series.

