Total Dhamaal box office collection day 2: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi starrer Total Dhamaal is all set to garner Rs 20 crore on weekend. The movie which made the giggle through its comic timings, opened with good digits at the box office on Friday by collecting Rs 16.50 crore.

Total Dhamaal box office collection day 2: Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about comedy thriller starring Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film which had a good start at the box office has received 3 stars from Taran who believes that the film is an entertainer. The non-holiday movie with mass circuits rocking in metros and plexes has witnessed an upward trend at the box office. With a grand opening of Rs 16.50 crore on Friday at the BO, Total Dhamaal is expected to earn good digits on weekend.

Well, the third instalment of Dhamaal franchise, not only doing good in domestic ticket counters but is also garnering praises and good digits internationally. According to Taran, Total Dhamaal has collected a grand total of 1.23 million dollars on its opening day in the International market. In USA and Canada, the film collected over 235k dollars while 700k dollars in UAE and GCC. Australia audience went up to 70k dollars while NZ had 30k dollars.

#TotalDhamaal – non-holiday release – creates dhamaal on Day 1… Biz multiplies as day progresses… Mass circuits rocking… Metros/plexes witness upward trend… Biz should grow on Day 2 and contribute to a big total over the weekend… Fri ₹ 16.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2019

#TotalDhamaal exceeds expectations in international markets as well… Mints $ 1.23 million [₹ 8.74 cr] on Day 1… Breakup:

USA+Canada: $ 235k

UAE+GCC: $ 700k [Thu+Fri]

UK: $ 93k

Australia: $ 70k

NZ: $ 30k#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2019

#OneWordReview…#TotalDhamaal: ENTERTAINING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

No one is looking for logic here… Focusses on humour and entertainment… First half hilarious… Second half could’ve been tighter… Loaded with clean humour… Families and kids should like. #TotalDhamaalReview pic.twitter.com/EQitTkHEH2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019

With people going gaga over Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal’s performance on its weekend release will definitely decide its fate as film like Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Rana and Yami Gautam is not ready to give up at the ticket counters. The movie which is based on 2016’s Surgical Strike in Uri, has crossed over Rs 230 crore at the box office in its sixth week of release while Gully Boy has already stepped into Rs 100 crore club in 8 days of its release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More