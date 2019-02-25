Total Dhamaal box office collection day 3: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi starrer is all set to enter the Rs 50 crore club, today. The film which opened with good digits, has so far bagged over Rs 36.90 crore at the box office despite facing a decent competition with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Total Dhamaal box office collection day 3: Well, the much-awaited comedy-drama film of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor’s comeback movie is finally in theatres and apparently doing more than what the critics thought. The movie which stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi in the supporting role has so far garnered over Rs 36.90 crore at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the updates saying that the film is an entertainer. Giving it 3 stars, he went on praising the good work of the entire Dhamaal team who manage to bag good digits at the non-holiday weekend. The movie which opened at Rs 16.50 crore on Friday i.e. February 22, is expected to cross Rs 50 crore, anytime soon. The third instalment of Dhamaal series, Total Dhamaal is also doing well internationally. The film has managed to collect over 235k dollars in USA and Canada, while 700k dollars in UAE and GCC. Australia audience went up to 70k dollars while NZ had 30k dollars.

#TotalDhamaal sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2… Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total… Will score bigger numbers on Day 3, since families/kids are patronising it… Eyes ₹ 60 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 36.90 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2019

#TotalDhamaal exceeds expectations in international markets as well… Mints $ 1.23 million [₹ 8.74 cr] on Day 1… Breakup:

USA+Canada: $ 235k

UAE+GCC: $ 700k [Thu+Fri]

UK: $ 93k

Australia: $ 70k

NZ: $ 30k#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2019

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, based on 2016’s Uri attack is not ready to leave the ticket halls. The movie stands still in the cinema halls with the same amount of crowd energy hooting for the entire team of Uri: the Surgical Strike. The film which had an initial release on January 11, has bagged over Rs 230.71 in 6 weeks of its release despite competing with the star-studded movie Gully Boy in its fifth week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More