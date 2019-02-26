Total Dhamaal, the third instalment of the Dhamaal series, has surpassed all expectations at the box office. Despite getting a thumbs down from the film critics, the film has set the ticket counters buzzing. In its opening weekend, the Indra Kumar-directorial has zoomed past Rs 60 crore mark. Earning Rs 16.50 crore on Day 1 and Rs 20.40 crore on Day 2, the film showed a massive jump on Day 3 collecting Rs 25.50 crore, making it a total collection of Rs 62.40 crore.
Despite strong competition from films like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy, the film has emerged as Ajay Devgn’s biggest non-holiday opener. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics on his official Twitter account. Not just in India, the film is shining at the box office even overseas and has earned a total collection of $3.410 million, i.e Rs 24.16 crore.
Breaking down the figures, Total Dhamaal has earned $981k in the USA+ Canada, $1.12 million in UAE+ GCC, $ 332k in the UK and $241k and $746k in RoW. Giving the film 3 stars, Taran Adarsh gave the film 3 stars and noted that the film focuses on humour and entertainment and it is loaded with clean humour.
Helmed and bankrolled by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal released last Friday on February 22. The family comedy film stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.
