Total Dhamaal box office collection day 4: The much-awaited film of director Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal, released last Friday at the cinema screens. In its opening week, the film has successfully crossed Rs 60 crore mark at the box office despite getting mixed reviews from the film critics. The film is also doing wonders overseas and has collected Rs 24.16 crore in its first weekend.

Total Dhamaal, the third instalment of the Dhamaal series, has surpassed all expectations at the box office. Despite getting a thumbs down from the film critics, the film has set the ticket counters buzzing. In its opening weekend, the Indra Kumar-directorial has zoomed past Rs 60 crore mark. Earning Rs 16.50 crore on Day 1 and Rs 20.40 crore on Day 2, the film showed a massive jump on Day 3 collecting Rs 25.50 crore, making it a total collection of Rs 62.40 crore.

Despite strong competition from films like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy, the film has emerged as Ajay Devgn’s biggest non-holiday opener. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics on his official Twitter account. Not just in India, the film is shining at the box office even overseas and has earned a total collection of $3.410 million, i.e Rs 24.16 crore.

#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park… Swims past ₹ 60 cr… Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself… Terrific in mass circuits… Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]… Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: ₹ 62.40 cr. India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

#TotalDhamaal day-wise growth…

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 23.64%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 25%

Well begun is half done… #TotalDhamaal passes preliminary test [weekend] with distinction marks… Day 4 [Mon] is a litmus test… Needs to maintain the rhythm to emerge a Hit. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

Ajay Devgn has every reason to celebrate… #TotalDhamaal is his biggest *non-holiday* opener [opening weekend]… In the past, #SinghamReturns and #GolmaalAgain had amassed massive numbers, but both opened on big holidays… Data follows… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

#TotalDhamaal springs a big surprise #Overseas… Section of the industry feels this genre, generally, finds the going tough, but there are always exceptions… Weekend biz: $ 3.410 mn [₹ 24.16 cr]…

USA+Canada: $ 981k

UAE+GCC: $ 1.12 mn

UK: $ 322k

Australia: $ 241k

RoW: $ 746k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

#OneWordReview…#TotalDhamaal: ENTERTAINING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

No one is looking for logic here… Focusses on humour and entertainment… First half hilarious… Second half could’ve been tighter… Loaded with clean humour… Families and kids should like. #TotalDhamaalReview pic.twitter.com/EQitTkHEH2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019

Breaking down the figures, Total Dhamaal has earned $981k in the USA+ Canada, $1.12 million in UAE+ GCC, $ 332k in the UK and $241k and $746k in RoW. Giving the film 3 stars, Taran Adarsh gave the film 3 stars and noted that the film focuses on humour and entertainment and it is loaded with clean humour.

Helmed and bankrolled by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal released last Friday on February 22. The family comedy film stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

