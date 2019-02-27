Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 5: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi starrer Total Dhamaal helmed by Indra Kumar and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn FFilms, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers and Anand Pandit under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Maruti International, Fox Star Studios, Pen India Limited and Mangal Murti Films. The film is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 5: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi starrer Total Dhamaal is not ready to slow down at the box office. The film which was released on February 22, is helmed by Indra Kumar and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn FFilms, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers and Anand Pandit under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Maruti International, Fox Star Studios, Pen India Limited and Mangal Murti Films.

Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about the film with the audience. Total Dhamaal becomes a benchmark at the cinema halls. The film which crossed over Rs 50 crore by the third day of its release, has now collected over Rs 75 crore in just 5 days. According to Taran, the film will cross the target of Rs 92 crore in the first week of its release. With a solid hold on weekdays, Total Dhamaal earned Rs 16.50 crore on Friday, Rs 20.40 crore on Saturday, Rs 25.50 crore on Sunday, Rs 9.85 crore on Monday, Rs 8.75 crore on Tuesday which made the grand total of Rs 81 crore.

#TotalDhamaal benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

Will comfortably cross ₹ 92 cr in Week 1… Will cruise past ₹ 💯 cr in Weekend 2… Has already emerged the highest grossing film in #Dhamaal series. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

#TotalDhamaal shows a solid hold on weekdays… Emerges a big favourite in mass circuits/single screens… Set for a healthy, successful run in those circuits… Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 81 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

The fate of the film will depend after movies like Luka Chuppi starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya, will hit the theatres on March 1.

