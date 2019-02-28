Total Dhamaal box office collection day 6: Indra Kumar directorial Total Dhamaal starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club any day soon. The film has already crossed Rs 75 crore in five days, according to the box office collection shared by film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

Total Dhamaal box office collection day 6: Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest details about the movie starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi which is helmed by Indra Kumar and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn FFilms, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers and Anand Pandit under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Maruti International, Fox Star Studios, Pen India Limited and Mangal Murti Films. According to Taran, Total Dhamaal is all set enter the Rs 100 crore in its second week of release.

The comedy–thriller has already crossed Rs 75 crore at the box office in just five days of its release. It will comfortably cross Rs 92 crore in the first week, says Taran Adarsh. In another tweet, he went on saying that the film is showing a solid hold on weekdays. It emerges a big favourite in the mass circuit and single screens. Setting for a healthy, successful run in the circuits, it earned Rs 16.50 crore on Friday, Rs 20.40 crore on Saturday, Rs 25.50 crore on Sunday, Rs 9.85 crore on Monday, Rs 8.75 crore on Tuesday which makes a grand total of Rs 81 crore.

#TotalDhamaal benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

Will comfortably cross ₹ 92 cr in Week 1… Will cruise past ₹ 💯 cr in Weekend 2… Has already emerged the highest grossing film in #Dhamaal series. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

#TotalDhamaal shows a solid hold on weekdays… Emerges a big favourite in mass circuits/single screens… Set for a healthy, successful run in those circuits… Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 81 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

It is being predicted that the fate of the film will be decided after Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan starrer Luka Chuppi along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Son Chiriya, hit the cinema halls on March 1. As Gully Boy featuring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is still doing well at the box office. It will be interesting to see which movies get more audience at the ticket counters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More