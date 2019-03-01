Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 7: Indra Kumar movie Total Dhamaal was released on February 22, 2019, and till today it is creating a lot of buzz in the industry with its interesting genre. The movie has till now earned Rs 94 crore and will soon cross RS 100 crore mark. Total Dhamaal is a muli-starrer film with stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and many more.

Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 7: Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is an adventure comedy film, which is said to be the third instalment of Dhamaal series. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. The movie is currently creating a lot of buzz in the industry because of its fun-loving genre and huge star cast. The film proved to be a comeback for the superhit Jodi Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor which came together after 19 years. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest figures of the movie’s collection. The movie is inching closer to Rs 100 crore and till now it has earned Rs 94 crore as per reports.

The movie also features Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra and Esha Gupta. Talking about the figures, the movie earned Rs 50 crore on its day 3 and crossed Rs 75 crore on its day 5. Taran Adarsh also quoted that Total Dhamal proved to be one of the highest grossing films in Dhamaal series. However, the future collections of the movie at the box office will be decided by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s film Luka Chuppi along with Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Sonchiriya. Not only this, Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh’s movie Gully Boy is still in the race at the theatres. Anil Kapoor in an interview with a media portal said that he is much excited to see the response of the people. He also quoted that it is good that our hard work impressed the fans and that is the biggest achievement for the actors.

